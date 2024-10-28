‘This cuts deep’: Saoirse Ronan makes Paul Mescal instantly regret cringe joke that no woman would laugh at

Saoirse Ronan is every woman’s hero for putting Paul Mescal in his place after his cringe joke. The two were guests on The Graham Norton Show when Mescal proved men’s privilege regarding violence against women and girls.

Saoirse Ronan, with several Academy Award nominations under her belt, is giving Oscar buzz again for her performance in The Outrun, and was on the talk show to promote her latest film, alongside a panel filled with men. Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington were there to promote the upcoming Gladiator II, and Eddie Redmayne was there to talk about his latest series, The Day of the Jackal.

The Academy Award-winning actor plays a ruthless British assassin in his new series based on Frederick Forsyth’s novel of the same name. During the night, Redmayne discussed how he learned self-defense from a specialist combat expert when preparing for the role. He also noted that he was taught to use his phone as a weapon to jab an attacker in the neck, which led to a very uncomfortable moment.

Saoirse Ronan silenced all the men after Paul Mescal’s joke

the silence after saoirse’s “that’s what girls have to think about all the time” oh you just know they all felt stupid after that pic.twitter.com/wTVyd6mAYJ — ana (@shivlestat) October 26, 2024

Following Redmayne’s explanation, Paul Mescal, who plays a gladiator in Ridley Scott’s highly anticipated sequel to the 2000 historical epic, had a cringe remark. The Normal People star joked that he would never think of pulling his phone out in case he was attacked.

“Who is actually going to think about that? If someone actually attacked me, I’m not going to go ‘phone,’” the actor asked, gesturing as if to stop and take out his phone, and laughing. The men on the couch laughed with Redmayne noting, “That’s a very good point,” but Ronan interfered, “That’s what girls have to think about all the time.” Immediately, Redmayne and Mescal fell silent.

“Am I right ladies?” Ronan said after a brief pause, leading to a round of applause from the audience.

Saoirse Ronan’s applause in the studio wasn’t the only reaction she received. The actress quickly went viral online, as people couldn’t get enough of her comeback. At the same time, they clapped back at how the men had the luxury of joking about this situation.

The way she waited to hear about their privilege, then hit them with a reality check. — Syed Ali Hamdani (@hamdani_ali) October 26, 2024 That awkward silence after she dropped the bomb on them speaks volume ✨ — angipangin (@angipangiin) October 26, 2024

“Saoirse Ronan gagging men we love to see it,” wrote a fan online. “The way she waited to hear about their privilege, then hit them with a reality check,” wrote another.

"That's what girls have to think of all the time" this cuts deep on a reality check. — naomi ✨ (@iamnaaomixx) October 26, 2024

Another added, “That’s what girls have to think of all the time” this cuts deep on a reality check.

Crazy to see how when the guys spoke they were so full of energy but when "she said am i right ladies" they just started mumbling lmao she got them FLABBERGASTED ✨✨ — Azn Hyunnie (@hyunnie_hunny) October 26, 2024 if i was him, i would probably think and replay this exact moment my entire life cause that is so EMBARASSING 😭😭😭 — 🔞Rayne-Arts (@ArtsRayne) October 26, 2024

“Crazy to see how when the guys spoke they were so full of energy but when she said ‘Am I right ladies’ they just started mumbling lmao she got them FLABBERGASTED,” someone else wrote.

According to UN Women, almost one in three women (an estimated 736 million women) around the world have been subjected to violence against women at least once in their lives. That includes physical or sexual assault from a partner, non-partner, or both. At the same time, most violence against women happens by current or former partners, with more than 26% of women around the world subjected to domestic violence.

Ronan’s history of advocating for domestic violence goes way back. In 2016, she starred in Hozier’s music video for “Cherry Wine,” where she played a domestic violence victim. The two also paired up with several charities from across the world, including Irish Charity Safe Ireland, to raise awareness and support the victims, pledging to donate the proceeds from the single.

There are many courses, tips, and other methods of protecting themselves in public, which Saoirse Ronan, despite her international status and fame, knows all too well, giving her the opportunity to make other men uncomfortable about the reality most women live in.

