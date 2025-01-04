‘This is kind of controversial to say’: Ariana Grande has an ‘Avenue Q’ hot take that might ruffle ‘Wicked’ feathers

Ariana Grande has proved she’s a legit musical theater girlie while celebrating Wicked‘s sensational success, but this time, she’s doing it by calling back to an old-school rivalry that dates back to the original Broadway run of the Oz-set prequel.

Recommended Videos

First, she braced W Magazine for the debate she was about to spark. “This is kind of controversial to say,” she admitted before confessing her adoration for Wicked‘s biggest competition during its debut run. “I loved Avenue Q, even though it won the Tony for Best Musical over Wicked.” Those two shows in the same breath will spark memories for seasoned musical theater fans, who might remember Avenue Q pinching the award from under Wicked‘s feet in 2004, somewhat surprisingly given the latter was an instant phenomenon.

The musical comedy featuring puppets follows Princeton, a bright-eyed college graduate who comes to the Big Apple with big dreams and a small bank account to fund them. Avenue Q‘s original Broadway cast included Jennifer Barnhart, Natalie Venetia Belcon, Stephanie D’Abruzzo, and more renowned stage talent.

While a comedy performed with hand puppets seems an eclectic and left-field choice to beat out a soon-to-be worldwide hit like Wicked may sound strange, the Tonys exist to celebrate art itself, not box office returns. And truth be told, Wicked was more popular with audiences than critics and still is. Reviews were generally middling-to-favorable upon the prequel’s release, with the likes of the New York Times unimpressed by the musical numbers and stop-and-start pacing. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the tidal wave of fans soon to arrive.

Wicked might not have blown everyone’s socks off in the upper echelons of musical theater, but it immediately connected with audiences. Glinda and Elphaba, originated by Kristen Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, stoked sobs, laughter, and lifelong fandom.

Wicked‘s gravitational pull would only grow post-debut, consistently selling out theaters and creating a community devoted to its tale of doomed friendship and what it means to be an outsider. Wicked didn’t win the Tony that year, but it won a much more meaningful prize: longevity and a place in pop culture.

Sometimes there’s a disconnect between critics and general audiences, and there’s also a lot to be said for a story’s ability to overcome its flaws by simply worming its way into hearts. Fast forward to 2024, and Wicked: Part 1 has sparked a new celebration, a new generation of doting fans. Not many of them claim director John M. Chu’s film is a masterpiece, but they don’t care about that.

Women in particular showed up for the movie and acted as an accelerant for its viral internet takeovers and cultural spotlight — as of Jan. 2025, it beat Mamma Mia, another project with a majority female purchasing power, to become the highest-grossing musical film adaptation ever.

From holding space to holding up awards, women and the gay community, who have championed the show from its inception, connected with Wicked and its intense focus on the unlikely relationship between Glinda and Elphaba, propelling it to new heights. Tonys are meaningful, but legacy is everything. So, in the words of Grande herself, “Wicked, of course, is my number one.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy