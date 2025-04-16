‘This wasn’t part of the script’: Conspiracy theorists present compelling evidence proving Katy Perry never went to space

You may have heard of the fake moon landing conspiracy, you may have even heard of the flat earth theory, but nothing, and I mean nothing, can prepare you for the conspiracy theory regarding Katy Perry and the rest of her crew aboard the Blue Origin. Get ready to have your mind blown.

Recommended Videos

Would you believe me if I told you some people online are expressing doubt over whether the all-female crew of the Blue Origin really went to space? Crazy I know. The idea that armchair experts with no experience in space flight should come out of the woodwork and label something as “fake” is absurd. But there are some that think they’ve noticed a few rookie errors Jeff Bezos and his crew made that prove the whole thing is a hoax.

Did Katy Perry really go to space, some doubt it

Analysts from all over the world have shared their expertise. On X the main point of controversy was the opening of the hatch. A video shared online shows the door being opened from the inside before someone outside shuts it. Bezos then arrives to open the hatch with a specialized tool despite the fact it already appeared to be open.

They opened the ‘Space Hatch’ from the inside, realised this wasn’t part of the script & quickly shut it again.



What a complete & utter joke. pic.twitter.com/dK7XbRB5t0 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) April 15, 2025

There’s definitely something fishy going on here. Maybe the whole thing really was faked. Or maybe the alien they replaced Katy Perry with opened the hatch with its telekinetic powers. Others chimed in with observations of their own. One person asked “Where are the burn marks from reentry?” Another pointed out that the craft looked too clean to have really been to outer space.

Let’s use our brains for a second

Far be it from me to argue with these experts but I have to ask: what would be the point in faking this whole thing? I get that with the moon landing people claimed the U.S. was trying to beat Russia to the punch which some would say is reason enough for the government to fake such an event. But who are Bezos and Katy Perry trying to beat?

As for the door, there’s a more reasonable explanation. It’s possible the team just wanted a good PR moment with the cameras showing Bezos opening the door. At least that’s what some speculated anyway.

I mean I get it but also so what? So what if the script was to open the front where all the cameras are. It’s ok they fixed their mistake. I don’t see an issue here. They wanted to capture a moment for the press. Totally fine by me 🤷🏽‍♂️ — David (@husky6678) April 15, 2025

Perhaps people are just looking into this a little too much. We have to bear in mind the capsule only just made it past the Kármán Line, which is internationally recognized as the boundary of space. The whole flight only lasted roughly 11 minutes. The capsule isn’t going to look dirtied and battered after such a short time in the air.

If you don’t believe the flight was real you can buy a ticket and go yourself. But it’ll set you back millions of dollars (somewhere around $28 million potentially). For 11 minutes in space that feels like a waste of money, you’d probably be better off spending all that dough on Tesla stocks or something.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy