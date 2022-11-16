‘Thotiana’ rapper Blueface has been arrested for attempted murder

Blueface, a rapper who reached number 8 on the Billboard charts recently with his single “Thotiana,” has been arrested and charged with felony attempted murder.

The rapper was taken into custody in an apparent undercover operations outside of a Chicken and Waffle shop in Vegas. TMZ provided a video of the arrest, which showed the rapper handcuffed on the floor and then taken away by authorities.

The 25-year-old Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was also charged with discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The specifics of the incident are as of yet unknown, but the altercation leading to the arrest happened on Oct. 8.

Blueface arrested in Las Vegas for attempted murder pic.twitter.com/BSGvi5VsxM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 16, 2022

Blueface rose to prominence after his song “Respect My Cryppin” became a viral meme due to his ability to rap off beat. A year later, he released a remix of “Thotiana” with Cardi B and YG. That version shot up the charts.

Blueface gained a reputation online as not necessarily the nicest person around, but in an interview with XXL last year he tried to dispel that rumor, claiming that he played into the stereotype.