Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears accused of child sexual abuse

Content warning: this article discusses child sex abuse allegations

Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears have been accused of child sexual abuse, with the duo alleged to have groomed two children.

A report from TMZ has seen serious allegations of the two comedians grooming and molesting a 7 year-old boy and a 14 year-old girl, identified by only John Doe and Jane Doe. The minors are now suing Spears and Haddish, with court documents obtained revealing distressing actions they were coerced into by the comedians.

Among these include allegedly teaching the 14 year-old to mimic fellatio for a skit, and the 7 year-old being molested while Spears, Haddish, and the child were filming a Funny or Die sketch called ‘Through a Pedophiles Eyes’. Haddish’s lawyer has commented on the allegations, and called them an extortion attempt with “bogus” claims.

Plaintiff’s mother… has been trying to assert these bogus claims against Ms. Haddish for several years. Every attorney who has initially taken on her case — and there were several — ultimately dropped the matter once it became clear that the claims were meritless and Ms. Haddish would not be shaken down. “Now, Ms. Morris has her adult daughter representing herself in this lawsuit. The two of them will together face the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

The plaintiff has also described trauma as a result of these alleged incidents, with her feeling uncomfortable dating after being taken advantage of by Haddish. Both children have since developed mental health conditions, with the brother now paranoid of being watched.

Funny or Die has since refuted involvement in the alleged videos, telling TMZ they were “not involved” with the video. Funny or Die said the video was user-generated content and was removed after the website became aware of it.

“Funny Or Die found this video absolutely disgusting and would never produce such content. We were not involved with the conceptualization, development, funding, or production of this video. It was uploaded to the site as user-generated content and was removed in 2018 immediately after becoming aware of its existence.”

This story is developing.

If you know someone suffering from sexual abuse, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.