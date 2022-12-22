TikTok can’t get over BDSM mistress’ speech at Fort Lauderdale City Commission meeting

The Fort Lauderdale City Commission meetings are apparently usually fairly dull, with discussions on planning permission, waste management, and various urban ordinances. But things got unexpectedly spicy and dramatic on Tuesday when, in the middle of their regular meeting, the dominatrix Mizz Tres Krave took the microphone, flanked by two silent submissives.

Check it out:

Here are Mizz Tres Krave’s comments in full:

“Good evening, council people. You may call me mistress. I am here standing neutral to the motion issue approving an agreement for the proprietary purchase of yard waste processing and disposal. I do, however, find it interesting that you will spend almost $1 million to hide your secrets down the drain.”

Krave went on to make the commissioners a proposal to build them a new dungeon:

“Created for us, by us, the taxpayers and voting citizens. Do not let this glamorous look distract you from doing your duty to take my demand. I look forward to spanking each and every single one of you at the new esteemed dungeon.”

A bemused response followed in which the panel tried to remember which district already had BDSM dungeons, with one member apparently having a teeny bit too much knowledge than the average person.

We say give this Mistress her dungeon. Turning up at a council meeting looking like a leather-clad refugee from Hellraiser takes gumption, and her crystal clear delivery and complete confidence leave us in no doubt that this is not a dominatrix to be messed with.

Let’s hope her proposal is taken seriously, as everything we’ve seen indicates Fort Lauderdale is in dire need of several spankings and perhaps being made to lick her leather boot might give local Floridians a sorely-needed sense of perspective.

More on Mizz Tress Krave and her burgeoning political career as we hear it.