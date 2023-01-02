Time proves to be cyclical as 2023 reignites the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ discourse

Just when you thought you escaped the dead horse fiasco that was the rollout of Don’t Worry Darling, we have some bad news. Unfortunately, it won’t die. However, it’s not because of the drama between stars; it’s actually because people are realizing maybe the movie wasn’t so bad after all.

The movie has been popping up on some top ten lists and its being re-evaluated with some distance from the whole Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde ,and Florence Pugh drama. If you’re unfamiliar, take some time to catch up here.

Here are some surprising takes:

Idk why people didn’t like Don’t Worry Darling. I actually really enjoyed it 🤯 — × 𝔏𝔞 ℭ𝔥𝔬𝔫𝔞 (@brandibaby579) December 31, 2022

With hours left in 2022, here's my top 5 movies I've seen this year:



5. Dr. Strange: MoM

4. Don't Worry Darling

3. Werewolf by Night

2. Pearl

1. Everything Everywhere All At Once https://t.co/uZGrEHiCaE — 🎉 M A R C U S 🎉 (@lapistides) January 1, 2023

Apparently the sex scenes flew under the radar as well.

Don’t Worry Darling gave me M. Night Shyamalan vibes for sure. I enjoyed it.



Florence Pugh and Harry Styles just delivered this movie. And the sex! 😩👌 pic.twitter.com/tY9ygFQkIx — Jen (@jenthestrange) December 27, 2022

Here’s some love for director Wilde.

Oh wow did I love “Don’t Worry Darling“. Really had me stressed out and guessing. @oliviawilde did a stellar job. pic.twitter.com/YTktmZrKrk — Tony Donley (@TonyDonley) December 31, 2022

It's officially 2023, so now seems as good a time as any to share my 10 favourite movies of 2022.



First, some honourable mentions:



Don't Worry Darling

See How They Run

Elvis

The Outfit pic.twitter.com/a0PSBupMgS — Phil W. Bayles (@philwbayles) January 1, 2023

Sure, it’s not the best movie of the year but it’s nowhere near the worst (that could very well be The Bubble, if only because that’s what comes up when you google “what’s the worst movie of 2022”).

don’t worry darling was so good sorry i loved it pic.twitter.com/AHBVFRVaSq — mk 🪷 (@imsomarykate) December 28, 2022

Honestly, now that everyone has some distance it looks like people are actually taking the movie at face value now. Also, it looked incredible.

say what you will about don’t worry darling, but the cinematography is elite — Kristin Woodke (@kmwoodke) January 1, 2023

It’s weirdly getting a lot of love. Like, a lot.

Dude. After so many movies and shows have fallen flat (minus Spirited and Ted daggum Lasso, which are treasures), Don’t Worry Darling absolutely delivered. pic.twitter.com/9vYCb7AYAN — Kylef // GIVEPAUSEhobby (@GIVEPAUSEhobby) January 2, 2023

Here’s a nice armchair critique.

I watched Don't Worry Darling and now I'm convinced people just want to be assholes about stuff. I thought it was great, I thought Harry Styles did a great job. That clip of him "over acting" is really out of context. Florence Pugh is so good at freaking out. — Bonky (@beckypassport) December 31, 2022

And some genuine confusion:

Am I trippin or didn’t Don’t Worry Darling have a ton of negative reviews?? I’m so shocked because I just watched it and thought it was nothing short of incredible — m🍒 (@melnotnice) January 2, 2023

Don’t Worry Darling was actually a pretty good film, don’t know why it got all the hate — Travis (@TravisWeninger) December 27, 2022

One thing everyone can seem to agree on is that Pugh is an incredible actress.

florence pugh dancing in ‘don’t worry darling’ aka alice deserved better pic.twitter.com/QQo7U4qGjA — sophia (@hellopugh) October 24, 2022

Honestly, the press hurt the movie because it simply isn’t that bad at all.

DON’T WORRY DARLING is nowhere near the disaster I was expecting. Pugh is phenomenal, and for all the “been there, done that,” it’s never boring. — Chad Collins (@chadiscollins) December 27, 2022

It’s like people went into it expecting the worst movie ever made and then didn’t know what to do with themselves.

almost done with don’t worry darling and it’s not that bad? i don’t like harry styles but his acting isn’t too bad in this either? pic.twitter.com/jWppmrSatu — 🍒🍃 (@slayymachine) December 22, 2022

Still not convinced? Don’t Worry Darling is currently streaming on HBO Max.