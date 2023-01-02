Time proves to be cyclical as 2023 reignites the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ discourse
Just when you thought you escaped the dead horse fiasco that was the rollout of Don’t Worry Darling, we have some bad news. Unfortunately, it won’t die. However, it’s not because of the drama between stars; it’s actually because people are realizing maybe the movie wasn’t so bad after all.
The movie has been popping up on some top ten lists and its being re-evaluated with some distance from the whole Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde ,and Florence Pugh drama. If you’re unfamiliar, take some time to catch up here.
Here are some surprising takes:
Apparently the sex scenes flew under the radar as well.
Here’s some love for director Wilde.
Sure, it’s not the best movie of the year but it’s nowhere near the worst (that could very well be The Bubble, if only because that’s what comes up when you google “what’s the worst movie of 2022”).
Honestly, now that everyone has some distance it looks like people are actually taking the movie at face value now. Also, it looked incredible.
It’s weirdly getting a lot of love. Like, a lot.
Here’s a nice armchair critique.
And some genuine confusion:
One thing everyone can seem to agree on is that Pugh is an incredible actress.
Honestly, the press hurt the movie because it simply isn’t that bad at all.
It’s like people went into it expecting the worst movie ever made and then didn’t know what to do with themselves.
Still not convinced? Don’t Worry Darling is currently streaming on HBO Max.