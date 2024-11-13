‘Tired of putting up with everything’: Jessica Simpson breaks silence on rumored split from husband after ditching wedding ring

Jessica Simpson may have just dropped the biggest hint about her relationship status with her husband, Eric Johnson, and it might be the confirmation everyone’s been asking.

For weeks, the singer and the former NFL player’s marriage has become fodder for tabloids and rumors claiming they are itching to have a divorce. Both parties kept mum on the issue, but Simpson has been dropping some crumbs here and there. The latest of these crumbs might just be found in a new social media post.

On Monday, Simpson took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself posing for the camera while rocking a chic and glamorous outfit. She accompanied it with a caption that cast a negative light on someone supposedly important to her.

“ This comeback is personal, it’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve.”

While her cryptic post was obviously a teaser for her new music, fans couldn’t help but wonder if it’s also her way of saying that she’s done with Johnson.

“Is this J simp saying she’s single?” one fan asked in the comments, while another assumed right away that she and her husband had called it quits, “Yep, called this a while ago. We love you. Stay strong.” Someone else also commented, “Sounds like a breakup album to me! It’s always been strange I felt like something was holding you back.”

The “I Belong to Me” songstress did not address her fans’ assumptions and questions, but this was not the first time she shared clues about possible trouble in paradise between her and the former San Francisco 49ers player. For about a month now, she’s been spotted on multiple occasions not wearing her wedding ring anymore, according to the Daily Mail.

Multiple reports have also claimed that there’s so much tension between them that they no longer live under the same roof. Even more shocking is the claim that they haven’t been living together in their family’s Hidden Hills mansion in California for over a year now. This would explain Johnson’s absence from Simpson’s social media posts lately.

[UPDATE]

JESSICA SIMPSON SPOTTED WITHOUT WEDDING RING AMIDST RUMORS OF TROUBLEhttps://t.co/o7fkfQbJ3R — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) November 13, 2024

According to one anonymous insider who spoke with Life & Style late last month, Simpson is pretty much done with her marriage to the father of her three children — Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5. She could just be waiting for the perfect time to file the documents.

“Lately, Jessica has been reevaluating her happiness, her marriage, and her business empire, and she is ready to start fresh. It’s pretty much over between her and Eric; it’s only a matter of time before she files for divorce,” said the source.

Although it seems confirmed at this point that their marriage is on the rocks, Simpson’s sister Ashlee is still in denial about what the Dukes of Hazzard star is going through. When TMZ caught up with her and her husband, Evan Ross, in Beverly Hills early this week, she gave a resounding “no” when asked if the rumors about the pair’s alleged split were true.

Going back to Simpson’s new music, whatever it is she’s been teasing would mark her grand return to the music scene. She has released seven studio albums thus far, but her last record was a Christmas album that dropped in 2010.

