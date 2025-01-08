At last night’s National Board of Review Gala, Nicole Kidman took home the award for Best Actress for her role in A24’s Babygirl. In the erotic thriller, Kidman embodies the character of Romy Mathis, and things get a little… milky.

If you’ve seen the movie, or any of the scenes that have gone viral over the last few weeks, you know that it earns its categorization under erotica. Nicole Kidman is scorching in it, for one, challenging expectations that older actresses should not be too “sexy.” In addition, Harris Dickinson, who plays Samuel, gives a performance that has left many of us wanting to be his baby girl as well. Their chemistry in the film is off the charts, and viewers have thoroughly enjoyed it. But without giving too much away, there’s a certain scene in the movie involving Kidman and a glass of milk. And during her acceptance speech at the NBR Gala, she reenacted things in a more… PG way.

A very unique kind of toast indeed

After her name was announced as the winner of the Best Actress award, Kidman took to the stage to accept the honor. She concluded her speech by urging the audience to join her in a toast as she was handed a glass of milk. An unusual drink to make a toast with, yes, but not for Kidman, whose character in Babygirl is intimately familiar with the dairy product.

“Anyone who wants to join me, please. I’m going to raise a glass of milk to all the babygirls in the room”, she announced. She then proceeded to chug the glass of milk amid cheers of encouragement from the audience, just as her character Romy does in the movie. “Good girl,” she said, after emptying the glass, as the room erupted in applause. Well, that’s one way to work a crowd while honoring her character.

“Chugging milk? Now that’s a unique toast”, a fan wrote on X. Obviously, there’s a good number of us who enjoyed the bit Kidman was fully committed to last night.

Kidman’s most provocative role yet

Image via A24

The Halina Reijn-directed Babygirl was released in theaters on Dec. 25, 2024. Since then, the film has amassed a growing number of fans. The film delivers in just about every category you hope it will, and then some. From Kidman’s acting, down to the script, direction, and soundtrack, Babygirl is rather impeccable. In fact, some are saying this is Kidman’s most exciting role in a minute. While that may be arguable, the sentiment definitely holds weight. The actress delivers a show-stopping performance in this sensual tale of lust and temptation.

Kidman’s filmography is no joke, by the way. She has been acting for decades, and there’s a running joke among fans about how she is never out of a job. Slowly but surely, her role as Romy Mathis is coming to be regarded as her most provocative one yet. So we’re all raising a glass (of milk) to you, Nicole Kidman.

