To the surprise of nobody, Kevin Hart now has his own NFTs

If you’ve always wanted to get into the NFT (non-fungible token) game but weren’t sure about the timing or if they were even worth it, Kevin Hart is here to change your mind. Hart, the comedian/actor/incredibly rich person, has a brand new way to make even more money by hopping on the NFT bandwagon.

Next month, Hart’s premiering a brand new show called Confessions From the Hart on Roku. The show is based on Hart’s Instagram IGTV series and will feature 30-minute episodes anthology style, according to Variety.

To celebrate the release, Hart’s media Hartbeat is releasing a limited number of NFTs that will feature bonus content for Confessions From the Hart they couldn’t otherwise access. The extra content is going to be viewable in the Kevin Hart Nation Metaverse Screening Room, which was created in a team-up with Moonwalk, a Web3 platform, and Virtua, an entertainment company that specializes in virtual media.

There are only 10,000 Confessions From the Hart NFTs and they go on sale on July 7. Hart’s company explained the NFTs and what they mean at web3.kevinhartnation.com.

“Constantly creating new ways for fans to share in every step of his journey, embracing Web3 was a natural progression into Kevin’s ecosystem, creating 10,000 exclusive alter-ego Kevins. Yes, Kevin has 10,000 alter-egos. Which makes sense when Gran Coramino Tequila is your favorite drink! Join Kevin’s LIVE, LOVE, LAUGH crew today, at the genesis, by finding your favorite alter-ego Kevin. There are countless perks associated with having the world’s biggest Comedic Rockstar in your crew. Even in the Metaverse.”

Each NFT is going for $65 each, which is equal to about 1/2 of a gas tank right now. They can be bought with a credit card of Ethereum-based cryptocurrency.

NFT purchasers will also get access to other stuff, like metaverse experiences and tickets to upcoming Hart shows. Hart said he’s excited about bringing his brand of comedy to the metaverse.

“My favorite thing to do is make people laugh, and with Hartbeat’s expansion into the metaverse and Web3 we will have exponential opportunities to bring humor and comedy to a whole new audience. I am so proud of my team for their forward thinking and ingenuity. With this new technology we will be able to continue expanding our footprint into the new technological frontiers of content creation.”

The show is digitally animated and ironically looks like something from the early days of the web, but maybe that’s the vibe he was going for. Check out the trailer below.