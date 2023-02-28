Tom Sizemore’s family left with tough decision as star’s condition fails to improve

Hollywood actor Tom Sizemore, known for roles in films like Natural Born Killers and Saving Private Ryan, recently suffered a brain aneurysm and his family is now having to face some difficult end-of-life decisions since his condition is critical and not improving.

Sizemore’s manager said the actor is in the ICU in a coma, per TMZ, and that “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Sizemore suffered the stroke at his house on Feb. 18. He had to be rushed to the hospital after he was found unresponsive at 2am.

His manager asked that people respect Sizemore’s family during this difficult time.

“We are asking for privacy for his family during this difficult time and they wish to thank the hundreds of messages of prayers and support that have been received. This has been a difficult time for them.”

Sizemore is 61 years old and has been acting in films since the early ’90s. He’s one of Hollywood’s most notorious bad boys; in 2003, Sizemore was convicted of domestic violence and he notoriously battled drug addiction most of his life.

In 2005, per Variety, he spent months in jail for faking a urine test. He was arrested in 2007 for a charge involving meth and again in 2019 for “various illegal narcotics.”

Despite his troubles, Sizemore had a singular presence on screen and has appeared in countless movies over the years. We’ll keep you posted on this unfortunate news.