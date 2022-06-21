Tony Hawk says remasters for ‘Pro Skater 3 + 4’ were scrapped after Blizzard merger

Fans of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater are disconnecting after Tony Hawk revealed that plans for 3 + 4 are no more.

Hawk broke the sad news on a livestream hosted by Pro Skater 1 + 2 designer Andy Gentile (andyTHPS on Twitch). “If there’s a 3 + 4, you know how to reach me,” Gentile quipped, which prompted Hawk to explain how the absorption of series developer Vicarious Visions into Blizzard sounded the death knell for a new installment.

“I mean that was the plan . . . we were going 3 + 4. And then Vicarious got kind of absorbed and then they [Activision] were looking for other developers and then it was over . . . The truth of it is that they were trying to find someone to do 3 + 4 but they just didn’t really trust anyone the way they did Vicarious, so they took other pitches from other studios, like, ‘What would you do with the THPS [Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater] title?’ And they didn’t like anything they heard, and that was it.”

Tony Hawk‘s is one of the most popular video game series of all time, with 20 installments generating over $1 billion. The latest addition, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, is a 2020 remaster of the first two Pro Skater games, which were released in 1999 and 2000, respectively. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 would have followed the same formula and remastered the third and fourth games.

1 + 2 was completed by Vicarious Visions shortly before Activision absorbed the company into Blizzard. Vicarious is now Blizzard Albany.