Top picks to play Mystique in an MCU X-Men adaptation

Professor Xavier’s appearance into the MCU is still a heavy topic on the lips of the many Marvel fans who wish to one day witness the introduction of the other X-Men into the large universe. Fans of the X-Men comics know that the shape-shifting Raven Darkhölme, popularly known by her mutant alias, Mystique, has close ties to the mutant group, and has fought against and alongside them a number of times. This brings into question which actress would best embody the blue-skinned mutant in the MCU.

As one of the most popular characters in the X-Men franchise, and a fan-favorite for several decades, it would be difficult to leave her out of any future adaptations of the mutants. In the comics, Mystique is the mother of Nightcrawler, and adoptive mother of Rogue, with a very checkered past. She also founded the Brotherhood of Mutants and believes that mutants are the superior specie.

After wonderful performances from Rebecca Romjin and Jennifer Lawrence in previous film adaptations, there are some mighty heavy boots to fill, but we think these 10 actresses will do the role justice.

Léa Seydoux

A fan-favorite choice to take on the sly shapeshifter is the talented French actress Léa Seydoux. The star has played a few villainous roles in movies like Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and The Lobster, and her enticing charisma has shot her up the fan cast ranks. Seydoux has shown off her incredible range and emotion as an actress in both leading and supporting roles, and she has depicted several qualities that Raven possesses in the original comic book versions

Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto’s career has covered a wide variety of interesting characters. After having shot to international fame with her acclaimed performance in the multiple Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire, Pinto has gone on to star in several notable films, including Immortals and Desert Dancer. She has shown time and time again that she’s a formidable talent capable of delivering strong emotions on screen. Her appearance in the Bruno Mars music video, “Gorilla,” introduced a much more sexy image and side to the actress. It also shows she has the chops to embody the slick and alluring nature of Mystique.

Nathalie Emmanuel

Best known for her role as Missandei in HBO’s mega hit series, Game of Thrones, this British actress is another solid choice for the role of Mystique. Emmanuel has acted in several movies across different genres, such as the Fast and Furious franchise and Army of Thieves. She has been praised for her ability to convey deep emotions through her characters while still maintaining fierce strength, competency, and survival instincts. These are some of the reasons why she should be a top contender to bring the character Mystique to life in a live action adaptation.

Lesley-Ann Brandt

Lesley-Ann Brandt isn’t unfamiliar with playing the bad guy after her time as the tough Copperhead in Gotham. However, her other complex and intriguing performances as Naevia in Spartacus: Blood and Sand and Mazikeen in Lucifer make this South African starlet a shoe-in for the role of Raven. Brandt’s portrayal of smart and sexy women who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty all but guarantees she will deliver a fine performance if given the opportunity to play Mystique in the MCU.

Abbey Lee

Abbey Lee is another popular fan choice for an actress that would undoubtedly succeed in playing a live action version of Mystique. Many have cited her piercing eyes and enigmatic screen presence as reasons why she would be perfect for the role. Beginning her career as a model, Lee crossed over into film and television with her roles in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Gods of Egypt. Her most identifiable part to date is Christina in the praised-but-short-lived Lovecraft Country, for which she garnered critical acclaim for her performance.

Dania Ramirez

The Dominican superstar has tackled many roles across many genres, including action, thrillers, comedy, and romance. With a complex character like Raven, who has been through quite a lot in her very long life, Ramirez can perfectly capture each emotion that the blue-faced shapeshifter goes through. Her role as Callisto in X-Men: The Last Stand further shows that she would be an exciting actress to behold in the exciting world of mutants and humans.

Evan Rachel Wood

Evan Rachel Wood is a Hollywood darling with many awards and accolades to her name. Some fans believe that she would be able to play the ruthless-yet-sympathetic Mystique, especially if the MCU decides to delve into the psyche of the powerful shapeshifter. Her roles in shows and films like American Gothic, True Blood, and The Wrestler are reason enough to consider her for the opportunity. Fans are currently enjoying watching her take center stage, and act her butt off in the acclaimed sci-fi drama, Westworld.

Brenda Song

Many don’t know that this former Disney Channel superstar has a black belt in taekwondo, or that she performed a lot of her own stunts in the classic film, Wendy Wu: Homecoming Queen. Brenda Song has the charm, wit, and skills to crush the role of Raven in the MCU. The talented actress has some really powerful range, and even has the sarcastic chops that fans of Mystique will be sure to resonate with.

Maika Monroe

Maika Monroe is an actress who makes it nearly impossible to look away from once she’s on screen. The captivating actress has some noteworthy roles under her belt, including her phenomenal turn in the cult horror classic, It Follows, as well as her scene-stealing performance in the black comedy, Villains. Monroe has shown that she’s capable of delivering characters who are thrust into high stakes situations, and the MCU will be a wonderful opportunity for her to show off her incredible talents to a wider audience.

Rosa Salazar

Rosa Salazar is an accomplished actress, best known for her leading role in Alita: Battle Angel, as well as the television series, Brand New Cherry Flavor. She also had supporting roles in franchises like the Divergent and Maze Runner series, giving fans an idea of her talent, screen presence, and handling of action scenes.