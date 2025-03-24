Tracy Morgan’s net worth, confirmed

Tracy Morgan, born on November 10, 1968, in the Bronx, New York, is a famous actor, comedian, and author, known for his extraordinary kindness and happy personality. Despite his sunny demeanor he had a tough childhood filled with poverty.

Recommended Videos

His father was a musician and a Vietnam veteran who battled heroin addiction and left the family when Morgan was just six years old, going on to die from AIDS in 1987, Morgan briefly sold drugs before deciding to pursue a career in comedy after his best friend’s murder, per NPR.

Morgan’s career began with stand-up performances on the streets of New York City. His television debut was in 1994 on Martin, followed by his notable tenure as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003. During this period, he also appeared in several films, including A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996), Half Baked (1998), How High (2001), and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001). He also voiced Spoonie Luv on Crank Yankers (2002 to 2005) and produced and starred in The Tracy Morgan Show (2003 to 2004).

Tracey Morgan’s current net worth

As of March 2025, Tracy Morgan’s net worth is around $70 million. This amount reflects his long and successful career in entertainment, including work in television, film, stand-up comedy, and endorsements.

His career reached new heights with his Emmy-nominated performance as Tracy Jordan on 30 Rock (2006 to 2013), a role that was a loose caricature of his real-life persona. He continued acting in films such as The Longest Yard (2005), Cop Out (2010), and Death at a Funeral (2010). He also released his memoir, I Am the New Black, in 2009 and starred in several stand-up comedy specials. His television work continued with roles in Scare Tactics (2008 to 2013) and The Last O.G. (from 2018). Morgan has also done extensive voice work for animated films and television shows, including The Simpsons and Spirited.

Tracy Morgan performs onstage during the 17th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Benefit presented by Bob Woodruff Foundation and NY Comedy Festival at David Geffen Hall

On June 7, 2014, Morgan was in a serious car crash in New Jersey when a Walmart truck collided with a minibus carrying Morgan and other comedians. The accident led to the death of his friend and mentor, James McNair, while Morgan suffered severe injuries, including a brain injury and was in a medically induced coma for two weeks. He had to go through significant rehabilitation afterward.

After the crash, Morgan filed a lawsuit against Walmart in July 2014. This lawsuit was settled in May 2015 for an undisclosed amount. Although there were reports from Celebrity Net Worth of a $90 million settlement, Morgan’s lawyer denied that figure.

Morgan’s health history includes being diagnosed with diabetes in 1996 and receiving a kidney transplant in 2010. He has been open about his struggles with alcohol abuse. In March 2024, he mentioned using Ozempic to help lose weight to People. In March 2025, he fell ill at a Knicks game and needed medical help, later saying this was due to food poisoning.

In real estate, Morgan bought a house in Cresskill, New Jersey, for $2.2 million in 2011 and sold it for $1.2 million in 2019. In 2015, he bought a large 22-room mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, for $13.9 million. He also reportedly owns a Bugatti worth $2 million.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy