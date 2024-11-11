Trump won, so is outspoken Trump critic Whoopi Goldberg leaving America?

Andrew Tate, the infamous British-American kickboxer turned manosphere influencer, is gloating over Donald Trump‘s election win.

In a recent expletive-laden video shared on X (content warning), Tate, who lives in Romania facing sexual assault and sex trafficking charges, said he’d not only return to the U.S. under a second Trump administration, he taunted a long list of famous people who said they’d leave the country if Trump returned to Washington.

Whoopi Goldberg was among those Tate mentioned, who, during Trump’s first campaign in 2016 said the following: “Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know. I can afford to go.”

Since then, Goldberg has criticized Trump, and in May this year, Trump responded to Goldberg’s threat with a Truth Social post stating, “Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!”

But as history shows, The View cohost didn’t leave in 2016. So, will she leave now that Trump has won again? As this X post indicates, Tate is not the only person wondering:

OH Ya.. Whoopie Goldberg is supposed to be leaving the country TOO… Can't WAIT! BYE… — Ms Clemantine (@Msclemantine) November 7, 2024 via Ms Clemantine/X

But like much of what Tate says and most Trump followers believe, Tate forgot to fact-check his claim that Goldberg would surely pack her bags and head for the exit now that we’re facing another Trump administration.

“I’m not going anywhere”

#WhoopiGoldberg reacts to former Pres. Trump attacking her on social media: "I'm not going anywhere…it's not for the reason, snowflake, it's not for the reason you might think." pic.twitter.com/Y7Rw4L8Spu — The View (@TheView) May 13, 2024 via The View/X

Goldberg and Trump’s relationship has certainly remained contentious, and she has spoken out against Trump on several occasions, but what Tate forgot to mention in his post about celebrities who have threatened to leave if Trump won in 2024 is that Goldberg walked back her initial, “Maybe it’s time for me to move” statement almost as soon as she said it.

“Just to be clear, I wouldn’t leave this country for him to p*** all over, for any reason,” Goldberg said after Trump won the first time, according to Newsweek. “I’ve been here since the late 1700s,” she added.

Goldberg also later said she’s “not leaving the country that I was born and raised in. My family spent years trying to get the vote and trying to do all the things that we as Americans are allowed to do.”

After Trump won the first time, Goldberg certainly picked fights with Trump, saying things like this on her show: “He’s the president. I’m still not going to say his name — that’s not going to change.” She also later added, “We can kick his a** out. There is such a thing called impeachment.” — Oh, Whoopi, we tried that twice, honey.

But while Goldberg is a staunch Trump critic, there’s no indication that she seriously plans to leave, as she said herself after Trump trolled her with the “Nobody wants you” Truth Social post, In May this year, Goldberg clarified, “Look, I’m not going anywhere. And it’s not for the reason — you little snowflake — it’s not for the reason you think,” she added, referring to Trump.

Goldberg continued, “He said nobody wanted me. Honey, you know what, it wouldn’t matter if no one here wanted me. I know where I’m going to be because I got a contract, so I’m going to be here where I’m wanted for the next couple of years.”

Depending on the American political landscape, who knows what Goldberg might do after her View contract expires, but based on that statement, we say Goldberg’s not going anywhere. And insofar as social media comments are any indication, View fans support her war of words with the president-elect. See below,

But far be it from Tate to give his followers accurate information. He also mentioned Cher in his post, who, when Trump ran the first time, said if he won, she’d move to Jupiter — we assume Tate knows that’s not possible, but who knows?

