Trump’s Justice Department orders that Mel Gibson must have his guns back

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced it will restore the gun rights of actor Mel Gibson, a decision that has ignited controversy and underscored internal divisions within the Trump administration. The decision, which also affects nine other individuals with past criminal convictions, was approved by Attorney General Pam Bondi and is expected to be formally published in the Federal Register.

As reported by Rolling Stone, this ends a controversial debate that reached the department’s highest levels, which ended in the dismissal of former Pardon Attorney Elizabeth G. Oyer. Oyer’s dismissal followed her refusal to recommend restoring Gibson’s gun rights, a stance she maintained despite pressure from superiors.

In an interview with NY Times and an op-ed for Rolling Stone following her termination, Oyer stated that a department official attempted to influence her decision, citing Gibson’s “personal relationship with President Trump” as sufficient justification.

Mel Gibson gets gun rights back

Oyer explicitly stated her concerns were not politically motivated but stemmed from safety risks associated with reinstating gun ownership for an individual with a history of domestic violence. Gibson pleaded no contest in 2011 to a misdemeanor battery charge involving his former girlfriend, an incident that formed the basis of Oyer’s objections.

She emphasized the gravity of returning firearms to individuals with domestic violence convictions, emphasizing the potential for serious consequences. A senior department official denied that Oyer’s dismissal was related to this disagreement.

Gibson’s legal team had previously requested the restoration of his gun rights, noting his unsuccessful attempt to purchase a firearm in Nevada due to his prior conviction. Even with federal approval, Gibson’s ability to possess firearms remains subject to state-level regulations. Nevada law prohibits convicted felons from owning guns; however, Gibson’s conviction was a misdemeanor.

The DOJ’s decision is part of a broader conservative effort to relax firearms restrictions for individuals with criminal records. While the Supreme Court upheld government regulations restricting firearm access for those subject to domestic violence restraining orders. The Trump administration has initiated a review of federal gun policies, aiming for less restrictive measures.

This led to the publication of new regulations designed to restore gun rights for some with criminal convictions. The department clarified its intention to prevent “violent and dangerous people” from acquiring firearms while ensuring an “appropriate avenue” for restoring rights to individuals who have demonstrated law-abiding behavior. The criteria for restoring gun rights considers “a combination of the nature of their past criminal activity and their subsequent and current law-abiding behavior.”

The DOJ’s action basically restores authority to the Attorney General (or a designated official) to reinstate gun rights, a power previously restricted by congressional spending bills since 1992. The decision to restore Gibson’s gun rights serves as a specific example of this broader policy shift, and there will likely be more controversy as this continues to be in effect.

