Tucker Carlson already receiving new job offer from Russian-backed media

Wow, things move quickly these days. The digital ink isn’t even dry on Fox News’ statement about Tucker Carlson leaving the network and already he’s getting new job offers. The offers, however, are coming from an organization not necessarily known for journalistic integrity: RT, better known as Russia Today or Rossiya Segodnya.

Considering Carlson is coming off a network also not known for journalistic integrity, maybe it’s perfect. RT, which ironically promises “Freedom over censorship,” and “truth over narrative,” tweeted out a story about Carlson’s departure and then followed it up with a personal message.

Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com — RT (@RT_com) April 24, 2023

Woof. That’s not a good look when the propaganda arm of a country that illegally invaded Ukraine thinks you’ll be a good fit. According to an official report by the State Department, RT and its sister network, Sputnik, are both important means of disinformation in the U.S. Per the report, “RT and Sputnik are key state-funded and directed global messengers within this ecosystem, using the guise of conventional international media outlets to provide disinformation and propaganda support for the Kremlin’s foreign policy objectives.”

And yes, I realize there’s even more irony in one government agency calling another one propaganda. Regardless, getting Carlson would be quite the coup for RT, and would bring in a huge American audience (probably). It would also be really, really crazy, but the man running for President is currently indicted in a criminal case so anything is possible.

Couple commenters on Twitter seem to get the irony of it all.

… when you claim you are not beholden to anyone but the Russian government offers you a job based upon your recent "work". — Dave Skalka (@omahalitigator) April 24, 2023

They already work together, apparently.

Nice try. You are practically coworkers. — Mr Demus Kratos (@levantate_e) April 24, 2023

Finally we have a reason that makes sense.

Doubtful you could afford to pay him what he was making at Fox. You're just mad you lost your daily free propaganda feed. — Anita Allen (@drmammal) April 24, 2023

We will definitely let you know if Carlson takes a job with RT. Stay tuned.