Tucker Carlson trying to out-laugh Mozart, Willy Wonka, and Nathan Lane proves his future is in the theatre

Few labels are as synonymous with former Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson as “bad actor;” armed with neurotic delusions, a volatile attitude to pair with them, and his status as a complete foreigner to the concept of empathy, the world will be a slightly better place without his face popping up on cable television.

And yet, we’d be remiss to suggest that Carlson’s forced, egregiously uncomfortable villain laugh doesn’t have a future somewhere in the fringes of entertainment, as one Twitter user was happy to exemplify.

Compiling what could very well be the definitive complete collection of Carlson’s hideous laughter, the user couldn’t resist putting the ex-anchor side-by-side with his cackling contemporaries, such as Mozart, Willy Wonka, and Nathan Lane, who deserves no such comparisons to a man of Carlson’s filth.

Indeed, it looks like the world has given Carlson plenty to laugh about over the years, given the many blink-and-you’ll-miss-it headers that accompany his god-awful guffawing, but it begs the question; what’s making Carlson chuckle so much?

Maybe it’s the fact that the majority of the United States still recognizes the trans panic defense, which is a legal strategy where the defendant of an assault or murder charge can claim to have acted in a state of temporary insanity upon realizing that their eventual victim was transgender, either after or before engaging in intimate relations with them.

As of 2022, only 17 states have banned it as a legitimate defense; a reality that we reckon Carlson would acknowledge with the same sort of glee displayed in the above video.