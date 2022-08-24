Turns out another Disney star was offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ before Miley Cyrus

Before Miley Cyrus became Hannah Montana in the eponymous Disney Channel series, a number of starlets vied for that career-making role, but Aly Michalka got a straight-up offer that she (perhaps regrettably) refused.

Aly’s sister AJ spilled this tea on the Twitter account for their music group, Aly & AJ, in response to Hannah Montana casting director Lisa London revealing on TikTok other celebs who were considered for the role outside of Cyrus: Daniella Monet (of Zoey 101 and Victorious fame), and Taylor Momsen (Gossip Girl star turned frontwoman of the Pretty Reckless). She also debunked the rumor that Belinda from The Cheetah Girls 2 nearly nabbed the part.

However, Michalka outlined that they weren’t the only familiar faces who were considered. Apparently, Aly — of Phil of the Future fame — was straight up offered the role.

“Gary Marsh [then-president of Disney Channel] originally offered the role of ‘Hannah Montana’ to Aly,” she revealed before adding a smaller but nonetheless jaw-dropping surprise.

“I was offered the role of ‘Lilly Truscott’ [Hannah’s best friend who was played by Emily Osment].”

I adore Lisa London but I have some tea beyond the tea to spill. Gary Marsh originally offered the role of “Hannah Montana” to Aly and I was offered the role of “Lilly Truscott” (I know this so doesn’t matter but thought I’d chime in) https://t.co/yCH7BIfgmT — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) August 22, 2022

London likely wasn’t aware that Marsh had offered Aly the role. Aly was already a Disney Channel staple; she was starring as Keely on the aforementioned Phil of the Future at the time that Hannah Montana was being cast.

Asked by the Between Cut and Action podcast why she turned down the titular part, she replied that she didn’t want to play a solo artist since she was a duo with her sister. Plus, she was getting older and had “started mentally just shifting out of the [Disney] channel.”

Aly has forged a solid acting and music career, but it’s probably nowhere near what it would be like had she accepted the role. Still, we respect her for putting artistic, personal, and familial considerations above exorbitant fame.