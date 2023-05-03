Twitter is stanning Jessica Alba after her brief NBA appearance

Jessica Alba is trending on Twitter, and the reason behind her name sweeping the social media platform is probably not what you would immediately think.

Alba isn’t just a talented actress; she’s also a businesswoman, a mother, a wife, and the co-owner of a company that aims to help parents make wise decisions on everything from what cleaning solutions they use at home to what products they’re putting on their skin. Alba has also been involved in various charitable organizations throughout her life and career, and she’s a force to be reckoned with.

So why exactly did her name pop up as a trending topic on Twitter tonight? Well, she was sitting courtside at a Knicks game, and people took notice. Alba is gorgeous, that’s no surprise to anyone, but there’s something about this brief appearance on the jumbotron that served strong Honey vibes for fans. She is as beautiful as ever, and fans can’t take their eyes off of her. There’s a certain confidence she carries, and she’s serving it in the few-second clip that’s taken the pop culture realm by storm.

Plus, she doesn’t look like she’s aged a day since, well, 2003.

Damn Jessica Alba never lost it 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/hF2NSGuTcP — 𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢†☀️ (@Stunna999_) May 3, 2023

Of course, she never lost it, and in addition to her smoke show looks, this fan points out that she’s actually been crushing it all along.

Jessica Alba is trending because she’s at a basketball game (and looking like a total smoke show). Meanwhile, she has been crushing it *for years* as a super successful entrepreneur, having founded The Honest Company. pic.twitter.com/R74jiNzbWk — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 3, 2023

We’re not the only ones who feel like we were just taken back to the early 2000s!

This fan cut right to the chase; Alba is the owner of their heart.

Jessica Alba you have my heart 🤍 pic.twitter.com/tIJR7X6cJP — Sam 🌟 (@Ownedbyshiesty) May 3, 2023

This fan used her appearance to acknowledge that if they’d been playing in the game and seen Alba on the sidelines, well — they’d have kicked it into high gear, playing the best game they’d ever played.

All I’m saying is if I was playing in front of Jessica Alba at the Garden I would’ve dropped 50 pic.twitter.com/P8GfpT6Gzz — 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝙲𝚎𝚍𝚒 𝙾𝚜𝚖𝚊𝚗 𝙵𝚊𝚗 𝙲𝚕𝚞𝚋 (@TheCediFanClub) May 3, 2023

This fan isn’t sure we got enough of a glimpse at Alba. Can we run that back again?

Me to the TNT cameraman when they put Jessica Alba up on the screen. #knicks #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/MwKz3GylMk — Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) May 3, 2023

Seriously, it was just a few seconds of screen time for Alba, but that was enough. Honestly, we love that for her too.

Jessica Alba wasn’t on our screens for even 5 seconds and she’s trending 😂 love that for her lol — domo 🦋 (@borntired_x9) May 3, 2023

While Alba took some time away from making acting her priority, she has been in several projects over the last decade, with the most recent in 2019 and 2022. Her primary focus is her company, The Honesty Company, and her family — and living her best life. Here’s to Alba. May her brief NBA appearance leading to becoming a trending Twitter topic bring her a sense of joy this evening. Not even five seconds of screen time, and she’s all anyone can talk about.