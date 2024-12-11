‘Unbelievable’: Piers Morgan turns Luigi Mangione drama into a gender issue after having ⏤ checks notes ⏤ nothing better to do

Piers Morgan is forever sticking his oar where it’s not wanted — the man must have serious main-character syndrome because he always seems to think people care about his opinion. The British journalist’s latest bad take is about Luigi Mangione, the alleged gunman responsible for the death of CEO Brian Thompson.

Recommended Videos

Earlier this week Mangione was arrested in a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Ever since the suspect’s identity was revealed people have been thirsting over the supposed killer online. It’s hard to blame people for finding Mangione attractive — because he is. Listen, all I’m saying is it’s possible to be a killer and still be hot.

Then you’ve got Piers Morgan who is not a killer and is definitely not hot. He’s taken issue with people complimenting Mangione’s incredibly good genes and has decided he’s had enough. Morgan took to X to clutch at some straws with a bitter post claiming that women would not be thirsting over Mangione had he executed a female executive.

Unbelievable. Would women drooling over this deranged murderer feel so ‘captivated by the hot assassin’ if he’d executed a female executive? https://t.co/Ebcl73CS8K — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 11, 2024

Would women still be drooling over this guy if he’d killed a female CEO? I guess we’ll never know, will we, Piers? Partly because only 8.2% of S&P 500 businesses actually have a female CEO according to a study from 2024. But I guess Piers isn’t ready to discuss those statistics considering he’s friends with Donald Trump, a known misogynist with a list of sexual assault allegations longer than my arm.

Anyhow, it’s a bit desperate to try and turn this whole thing into a gender issue — how does that even have any bearing on Mangione’s alleged actions? Clearly, Piers doesn’t have anything better to do, and so he’s trying to provoke the mob. He must be really bored today.

Piers Morgan doesn’t understand the support for Luigi

What Piers doesn’t get is that Mangione’s looks don’t really have anything to do with it. Sure, he’s hot, but people were cheering the suspected killer on before they even knew what he looked like. The majority can relate to his story, as it reflects the frustrations felt by many in the country right now with the cost of living and healthcare bills destroying so many lives while the rich carry on getting richer. A lot of people find Mangione attractive because of his decision to take such drastic action. The fact that he’s physically hot as well is just the icing on the cake.

In the replies to Morgan’s post people tried to compare the situation to the Ted Bundy phenomenon, which saw people fantasizing about the serial killer due to his looks. It should go without saying, but Mangione and Bundy are two different beasts entirely.

Anyway, not everyone agreed with Piers; one user even called him out on his own double standards.

Piers, if the executive had been a woman, you would just shrug and say she asked for it. #UnitedHealthcareAssassin — Hobbie🇺🇲🇺🇦🇫🇮 #CodifyRoe #GND #M4A (@Hobbie_VK) December 11, 2024

As usual, Piers Morgan has outed himself as a bitter and out-of-touch old man who fails to grasp the world around him. His attempt at a “gotcha” moment has fallen flat on its face because people relate to the suspect too much. Also, it’s not just women drooling over Luigi, you flabby dinosaur.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy