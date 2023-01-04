Unlike surviving Michael Myers, Jamie Lee Curtis’ relationship with cookies is extremely relatable

When she isn’t fending off Michael Myers in Halloween, living her daughter’s life in Freaky Friday, gold-digging for inheritance in Knives Out or pressing pause on the holidays in Christmas with the Kranks, Jamie Lee Curtis — like any other good, honest American — indulges in some delicious, crescent-shaped, powdered sugar-covered pecan cookies. We never thought our day could be brightened by a 64-year-old eating baked goods, but Jamie Lee Curtis is a cultural exception.

Even celebrities binge-eat during the festive season. Jamie Lee Curtis posted a selfie to Instagram in all her glory, powder-covered lips and all. After describing the mouth-watering treats baked by her sister, Kelly Curtis, she decided to make the moment memorable with a hilarious sugar mustache for all her followers to see. It’s nice to see the Curtis sisters bonding over the holidays, and Jamie Lee won’t be bothered about that extra winter weight so long as Kelly’s cookies are the culprit.

In 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis starred as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All at Once, then reprised her role as Laurie Strode for the final time in Halloween Ends, thus concluding her chapter in the long-running Halloween franchise. Even with the severe lack of Curtis in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the unlikelihood of her return in a threequel, Curtis has kept herself busy in her 60s. In the coming year, she’s scheduled to appear in the supernatural horror-comedy Haunted Mansion and the live-action adaptation of the Borderlands video game series, both of which are in post-production at the time of writing.

Not just a kick-ass babysitter, jack of all trades and an ’80s sex symbol, Curtis has truly established herself as a phenomenal actress — certainly one for the books — as well as an avid cookie lover. Although we can’t all be successful movie stars, we can certainly relate to a passionate love for confectionery.