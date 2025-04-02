Val Kilmer dons Batman cowl in final Instagram video posted before his death

The last Instagram post from Val Kilmer, who passed away on April 1, 2025, due to pneumonia, serves as a touching reminder of his career and artistic interests. Posted on Feb. 23, 2025, the video features Kilmer, famous for portraying Batman in the 1995 film Batman Forever, playfully wearing a Batman mask.

This nostalgic moment played alongside artwork of the iconic superhero created with artist David Choe. In the video, he admires a black and white version of the Batman mask, striking a pose and looking closely at the artwork before putting on the mask. Choe can be heard praising Kilmer and noting how good he looks.

Kilmer’s February 23 post was not the only instance of his artistic expression on social media. His two later Instagram posts on March 10 and March 22 featured his artwork, which were also for sale on his website.

Val Kilmer wore a Batman mask in a video before his death

Kilmer nurtured an artist community called Kamp Kilmer and had a website showcasing his creations. Although the Batman-themed pieces seen in the February video are not available for sale now that he has died, they instead act as a final artistic tribute to one of his most memorable roles.

Kilmer’s passing at age 65 followed a long struggle with throat cancer, diagnosed in 2014. The illness greatly affected his ability to speak, leaving him with a raspy voice and necessitating a tracheostomy. Despite these challenges, Kilmer kept working, making a notable appearance in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick. His career included prominent roles, such as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the original Top Gun and Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991).

News of Kilmer’s death led to an outpouring of sorrow and tributes from fans on social media. His last Instagram posts have become symbols of his lasting legacy. The Batman video, in particular, is a bittersweet farewell, representing a playful homage to a character that helped secure his place in film history. The video and his final art posts from March 10 and March 22 will probably remain enduring tributes to an artist who balanced both acting and artistic talents.

