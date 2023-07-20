The jury’s still out on whether the more active half of Wheel of Fortune will be sticking around for the mainline series, but the more nostalgia-ridden fans of the storied game show can now rest somewhat easier, as Vanna White has confirmed that she’ll continue on as host for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.

Per Deadline, part of the long-time Wheel of Fortune personality’s new deal with the spin-off is a marked increase to her salary; a particularly overdue development considering White hadn’t received a pay increase in close to two decades, or roughly half of her Wheel of Fortune career.

White and fellow Wheel of Fortune co-host Pat Sajak — who announced his imminent retirement from the main show earlier this year — began hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune in 2021. It follows a slightly different format than regular Wheel of Fortune, in that rather than trying to win money for themselves, contestants (who have consisted of the likes of Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jack Black, and RuPaul, among others) aim to rack up dollars for a charity of their choice.

It doesn’t seem immediately clear whether Sajak will be sticking around for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune as well, though given the stroke of finality he seemed to paint his aforementioned announcement with, we’re going to bet on White being the only familiar face coming back for the time being. Perhaps Ryan Seacrest, her new partner in crime on the primary show (assuming she doesn’t also retire in the coming months), will end up pulling double Wheel duty right out of the gate; this ain’t no American Idol, kid.