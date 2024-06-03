Wait, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are dating again? What about Devin Booker?

If there is something relatable the Kardashians are doing, is how often they get back with their exes. Many of the famous guilty sisters are doing it, and Kendall Jenner is right there at the top.

Recommended Videos

Kendall Jenner and Latin sensation Bad Bunny are one of the couples that really make no sense for the fans. However, that is really not important, because it looks like it makes a lot of sense for the two of them. Kendall and Bad Bunny (Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio by his real name) were publicly seen throughout 2023, attending many public events together and just having fun before calling it quits.

The Kardashian-Jenners have a history of rekindling romances with their exes. Whether we’re talking about Khloe and her many reconciliations with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, or Kylie Jenner with Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was guilty of it, too.

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny back together?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny had people thinking they were back together after they were spotted together several times at the beginning of the year. The couple first started fueling romance rumors around Valentine’s Day 2023. They made their public debut in May 2023, after many sightings of the two of them showing a lot of PDA, however, their whirlwind romance sizzled out by the end of 2023, but was that the end?

Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted cozying up at a Met Gala after-party this year, talking and laughing together. Since the Met Gala, the two have remained in contact and were seen together several times. Now, People confirms that they are officially back together. “It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” a source says. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

What about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker?

via Instagram / @kendalljenner

There was a time when people thought Kendall and Bad Bunny were really over, as there was also some overlap with Kendall’s former ex, NBA All-Star Devin Booker. She and Devin dated for two years before splitting in November 2022, and the two of them seemed to try to get back together a couple of times since their breakup. Most recently, People reported in February this year that a source claimed she and Devin are “definitely slowly navigating a restart.” This didn’t work in Devin Booker’s favor, though, because she got back together with a different ex than him.

Kendall was notorious for dating athletes before Bad Bunny (see Devin Booker), but it looks like her interests shifted. Now that she reportedly attempted to get back together with Devin (and failed), she put another coin in the machine and chose another ex. Like we said, the Kardahian-Jenners are relatable like that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more