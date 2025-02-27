Forgot password
Gene Hackman as Royal Tenenbaum
Image via Touchstone Pictures
Was Gene Hackman’s death from carbon monoxide poisoning? The speculation, explained

The actor, his wife, and their pet dog were all in their home.
Jordan Collins
Published: Feb 27, 2025 03:14 pm

The news of Gene Hackman‘s death came as a shock to many and there has since been an outpouring of respects from Hollywood stars who were saddened to hear about his passing. While he did live to a grand old age of 95, it’s the circumstances surrounding his death that are the most shocking details. The legendary actor was found dead along with his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 63, and their pet dog.

The fact that all three mysteriously died at presumably the same time certainly indicates that it was not natural causes that led to the Oscar-winning actor’s death. County Sheriff Adan Mendoza was quick to rule out foul play, although the deaths have been labeled as “suspicious.” Naturally, there has already been a lot of speculation surrounding the sad news, but one theory seems the most likely right now, at least with what information has been shared so far.

Was Gene Hackman’s death caused by carbon monoxide poisoning?

Based on the fact that the police aren’t particularly concerned about foul play, people online have speculated that the most likely cause of death for the couple and their dog would have been a carbon monoxide leak. It’s possible that a faulty items within the house, such as a stove, heater, or even a fireplace, could have been leaking the deadly gas without Hackman’s and Arakawa’s knowledge.

Of course, right now, this is just speculation – and there are plenty of other possibilities that could explain this tragedy. We’ll have to wait for the police to investigate the incident more thoroughly and share their findings. At the time of this writing, however, a search warrant obtained by TMZ points to a bottle of pills that were found next to the deceased female. It also states that there were no obvious signs of a gas leak.

Hackman retired from acting due to health reasons in 2004, however, he still seemed to be in good shape for a man of his age, and he was even spotted out in public last year. Even so, at 95 years of age, one’s health can turn for the worst very fast. Any number of health complications could have led to his passing, but it’s the added mystery of his wife and dog also being found dead that may have led people to initially believe that it was carbon monoxide poisoning that killed them.

What is carbon monoxide poisoning?

According to the CDC, Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless colorless gas which means there is no way to detect a leak within one’s household. As previously mentioned, it can leak from everyday items or appliances that might be faulty in some way.

Symptoms are described as “flu-like.” Individuals suffering from CO poisoning will usually experience headaches, dizziness, vomiting, chest-pain, and confusion among other things. However, the gas can kill fast, often people who do die from CO will pass in their sleep before they even notice any symptoms. If this is how Hackman and Arakawa died, then it’s likely they would have simply went to bed and not woken up.

Carbon monoxide countermeasures

There are a number of ways to prevent such an untimely end. Installing a carbon monoxide alarm or ensuring all appliances are installed properly and serviced by a qualified technician are some great ways to ensure you and everybody in your home’s safety. 

