Was Kanye kicked out of the 2025 Grammys and did his wife Bianca Censori really show up naked?

Kanye West grabbed headlines Sunday when he and his wife, Bianca Censori, crashed the Grammys red carpet. The couple left after Censori revealed what she was wearing — or more accurately, what she was revealing — for the cameras, as early reports said they weren’t invited. Around the same time, West returned to his trolling ways on social media.

On the 2025 Grammy red carpet at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com arena, West, or “Ye” as he’s called these days, wore all black and his expression behind dark sunglasses, as Censori, his hostage — his wife, an architect who works for Ye’s Yeezy company and who bears a striking resemblance to his ex, Kim Kardashian, slowly dropped her fur coat to reveal she was essentially nude underneath. Ok, scratch “essentially” — she was naked.

The whole thing lasted seconds before Ye, 47, and Censori, 30, left. Some reports said police escorted them out, but Variety later reported that wasn’t true, citing a source close to Grammys: Ye was invited.

Multiple outlets now say cops weren’t involved, and Ye and Censori just got in their car and drove away after the red carpet stunt. Ye’s song, “Carnival” with Ty Dolla $ign, Rick the Kid, and Playboi Carti, of Ye’s 2024 album Vultures 2, was a Grammy nominee. It lost to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

West’s pre-Grammy X storm and Instagram hijinks set the stage

Afterward, Ye showed off Censori’s — um, “outfit” — on X, among other controversial pictures and posts in the days before the Grammy ceremony. These included a sexualized Kamala Harris post, which has since been deleted. Ye later shared an apology (sort of).

The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life. — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025 via ye/X

Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids — ye (@kanyewest) February 2, 2025 via ye/X

Ye also shared personal texts with Trump’s bestie, Elon Musk, proving with Trump back in the White House with Musk by his side and Ye in the headlines, right now, only the worst men are winning.

In advance of the Grammys, Ye unfollowed everyone on IG but Taylor Swift, with whom he famously feuded in 2009 when he interrupted her Grammy acceptance speech to lecture the audience about Beyoncé instead. Now Ye only follows his wife, Censori, and some reports say that after the Grammys, he only followed Musk.

Based on social media response, Ye parading Censori more or less naked on the Grammy red carpet didn’t go over well with all his fans, or what’s left of them, with comments like, “Kanye, please have some respect for your wife and stop disgracing her. If you don’t love her, let her go. You did not do this to your prior wife,” and also, “When famous people fall off and are no longer making hit songs they will do anything in the world to get that attention back. Fame is the [worst] drug.”

Promotional genius or a pathetic troll? You decide

Ye’s history with social media is rocky. His X and Instagram accounts have been banned and restored several times before. But with Trump back in the White House, Musk at X’s helm, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg suddenly playacting the red-pilled alpha male, we’ll likely hear more from Ye online in years to come. Ye’s been a persona non grata A-lister since going full antisemite Trump supporter in a 2022 Alex Jones InfoWars interview, among his many other offensive statements and opinions. Ye’s only IG post, at this writing, is a promo interview for his upcoming album, Bully, expected in June, as Ye revealed in a Download interview with Justin Laboy, which premiered the same night as the Grammys.

