Was Shannen Doherty in a relationship with ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ co-star Luke Perry?

The entertainment world is in mourning again. Shannen Doherty, famous for playing Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away at the age of 53. This sad news was confirmed by her longtime publicist, Leslie Sloane. Doherty’s death marks a significant moment for her fans and her fellow actors as she was a big part of one of the most beloved TV shows from the 90s.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She went public with her diagnosis in August 2015. Her initial treatment included surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. During this time, Doherty was very open about her cancer journey, sharing details and personal struggles on social media. She used her platform to raise awareness about breast cancer and the importance of early detection.

thank you shannen doherty for having played one of my favorite characters of all time you and prue halliwell will always be remembered <3 pic.twitter.com/2josbkcI4k — sarah🍓 (@MILEY0NCE) July 14, 2024

In 2017, Doherty announced that her cancer was in remission. She shared this news with optimism and relief. However, the joy was short-lived as, in early 2020, she revealed that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage IV. This stage of cancer means that it has spread beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body. For Doherty, this was a devastating blow, especially as it came to light shortly after the death of her friend and co-star, Luke Perry, which had already placed her in a vulnerable emotional state.

During a panel discussion at MegaCon Orlando, where she appeared with another co-star, Jason Priestley, the mere mention of Luke’s name brought her to tears. Her reaction revealed just how deep their connections went, beyond just working together on a TV show.

“I have a very visceral reaction whenever someone brings up Luke because as someone with cancer — and a really horrible cancer at stage 4 — I thought I would be the first to go. So when it was Luke, it really just sent me for a tailspin.”

Were Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry more than just friends?

I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty. pic.twitter.com/aOXompapAL — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) July 14, 2024

On the show, their characters, Brenda and Dylan, had a dramatic and intense relationship that fans truly loved. The chemistry they displayed on-screen was a testament to their acting skills and the strong dynamics among the cast, which is a combination that often leads fans to speculate about off-screen relationships between on-screen co-stars.

Off-screen, though, Shannen and Luke were just good friends. Despite what some might think because of their strong on-screen chemistry, there was no romantic relationship between them in real life. In various interviews, both Doherty and Perry spoke of each other with respect and affection but always in the context of friendship and professional respect.

As we remember Shannen Doherty, we think about her bravery in facing cancer. Her death brings back the sadness we felt when Luke Perry passed away and underlines how fickle life is, but it also reminds us to cherish the connections we have with those in our lives.

