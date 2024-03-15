Was TD Jakes arrested? The rumors, explained

Thomas Dexter “TD” Jakes, a senior pastor at the non-denominational megachurch Potter’s House, is rumored to have been arrested following ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs and allegations of having sex with multiple young men at Diddy’s parties. Let’s take a look at how all this got started.

Jakes, 66, was once called “America’s Best Preacher” by Time Magazine. After the allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs came out, Jakes name followed soon after as an involved party. It all started when R&B singer Cassie, who was signed to Diddy’s Bad Boy Records, sued him in federal court and accused him of rape and abuse, including sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery, sexual assault and violence against women.

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy also abused male sex workers and forced them to do sex acts. One day after she filed the lawsuit, Diddy settled with Cassie out of court. Following that, a TikTok video shared widely on social media made the TD Jakes allegations.

The rumor is that Cassie was asked by authorities to provide more evidence of Diddy’s behavior, and turned over a bevy of materials, including videotapes, a burner phone, and a USB drive.

The tapes and recordings allegedly contain footage of “sex parties and other private gatherings” full of “powerful and prominent people.” These people include “a slew of artists, politicians, and entertainers.” The video said that these people will be “exposed and arrested.”

Further allegations say that “multiple male escorts corroborated the fact that TD Jakes has slept with multiple men at Diddy’s parties and abroad and they refer to him as being a ‘power bottom.’” Furthermore, a young male is rumored to be getting ready to sue Jakes over an incident that happened when he was much younger.

Jakes allegedly forced the man to perform “sloppy toppy,” which is slang for oral sex. “It’s been said that the man’s family were members of the Potter’s House, but left the church in 2015. According to multiple church insiders, the parents were paid off to keep quiet. The guy’s a grown man now and is seeking his own justice,” the video said.

Apparently, the man doesn’t speak to his parents anymore because “they took hush money.” Jakes has allegedly “lawyered up” because of the allegations. Interestingly, Jakes appears to have responded to the allegation that he is associated with Diddy and the alleged sex parties.

In December, Jakes was giving a sermon and got emotional about the allegations. “I didn’t come to convince you or nobody, because I know who I am,” Jakes said. “That is not what this is about, you can think about whatever you want to think. I came to do my job, I came to [proselytize] as I was commanded. I came to hear the master say, ‘Well done, thou good and faithful servant.’”

He then said he wouldn’t “use this sacred day at thes sacred pulpit to address a lie” when he was there to “preach the truth.” A spokesperson for Jakes also commented on the allegations. Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House, told The Christian Post.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Hora said. “What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world you must hire an express train to pull it; but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.”

Diddy has been hit with a number of new allegations following the settlement of the lawsuit with Cassie. A producer alleges that Combs assaulted him and forced him to perform sex acts against his will. One woman claims she was assaulted when she was 17 and two other women allege sexual assault as well. He released a statement calling the allegations blatant lies.

“ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” he said. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”