‘We had a crazy first year’: Jordan Rodgers shares the secret to his happy marriage with ‘The Bachelorette’ star JoJo Fletcher

One of the more recent superstar Bachelorette couples is JoJo Fletcher and her chosen man Jordan Rodgers, who is, of course, the brother of NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers. Recently, Rodgers shared how he kept his marriage exciting during a whirlwind first year.

Apparently, one way to keep marriage exciting is to have a lot of money. Per Extra: “We had a crazy first year. We were renovating a home, we were traveling a bunch… It was a nice little getaway for us to take a few days and go, ‘Wow, this is crazy. We are a year married. We met on a reality TV show.’”

It isn’t all roses and vacations, though, and props to them for admitting that. Anyone who’s in a long-term relationship can attest to the fact that you can love the hell out of someone and they’ll still get on your nerves from time to time.

“It’s work. I know it’s the most cliché thing you can say. But the first year of our relationship was very difficult because we were balancing this expectation that everyone loved us and wanted us to be happy… and realizing we still don’t know each other that well.”

Refreshing! He said they’re still learning how to work together and they both had to realize they needed to work “because we wanted it. About a year in our relationship, we sat down and said it doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.”

The couple was engaged for six years before finally tying the knot on May 14 of last year. Fletcher said that was intentional.

“We took a lot of time. Time was our friend. We celebrated our sixth year of being together anniversary the Thursday before our actual wedding day. So we leaned into spending more time together and really developing that relationship and that bond… We are happy with how it all turned out.”

This brings us to Charity Lawson, the latest Bachelorette contestant and one of the best ever (just my opinion, but she’s radiant and crazy likable). Fletcher:

“We hosted a date with Charity… We love Charity… so I have been catching up on her season… I’m a little invested. I know these guys. I met these guys.”

The couple host a show called The Big D together, where they bring together couples who recently divorced and are searching for love but still live with their ex.

“We wanted to shine light on the fact that there is love, there is growth, there is healing after divorce.” Rodgers said.

Hopefully these two will not be facing that scenario anytime soon. The Big D airs Wednesdays on USA and streams the following day on Peacock.