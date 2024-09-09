‘We pray that me and my good friend Tucky Wucky don’t get indicted’: Russell Brand got on his knees in front of Tucker Carlson and people have questions

On Wednesday, Sep. 4, Tucker Carlson made his first stop on his 16-city cross-country tour in Phoenix. The right-wing media personality and former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News was met by a packed crowd in the Arizona capital.

However, going against type, Carlson resisted the temptation to spew his pro-Donald Trump rhetoric relentlessly (he only uttered the former Cheeto-in-chief’s name a handful of times) and focused the evening on his faith.

According to NBC, Carlson addressed the crowd by saying, “I just couldn’t wait to see other people who I’m on the same page with,” and was joined on stage by British comedian and actor Russell Brand. Typical of his eccentric nature, Brand was barefoot for the duration of his appearance.

In 2023, Brand was accused by four women of sexual and emotional abuse — accusations he’s denied, but ones that seem believable to many, given some of his past words and actions. He has since, rather conveniently, some think, converted to Christianity and was spotted at the Republican National Convention in July, siding with another man (of the orange variety) who’s accused of various sexual wrongdoings.

Brand had much to say about his predictions for America’s future at Carlson’s show, including, “After this election, you are going to be the inheritors of the new United States of America. I suppose, in particular, I’m encouraged by the joining of Trump’s Republican MAGA movement by Robert Kennedy.” However, his most memorable moment saw him drop to his knees before the host and lead the Phoenix crowd in prayer. He posted about it on X with the caption, “My life has changed. Praise Jesus.”

My life has changed. Praise Jesus. pic.twitter.com/E7ePECmrqR — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 6, 2024

It garnered quite a response.

Most people feel Brand is being dishonest in his conversion to Christianity and feel it’s a tactical ruse to wipe away his previous actions. Some comments pertaining to that view didn’t mince words in outlining that “Russell Brand only found Jesus, AFTER being accused of rape and sexual assault by 4 women. Russell Brand is full of s**t”

So soon after allegations of abuse, too. What a miracle. pic.twitter.com/Ef689msb5h — !r!s Thinks Meh 🖋️ (@IrisThinksMeh) September 6, 2024

Those raised Catholic couldn’t digest Brand using religion “performatively” in the months since his conversion or the sad fact that there were people in the comments completely believing his act.

Russell Brand pretending to be Trad and Christian after raping 5,000 women



Our Lord in Heaven we pray that me and my good friend Tucky Wucky don’t get indicted pic.twitter.com/ujFVAMH8Ir — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) September 6, 2024

Some users couldn’t help but point out the predictability of a man accused of sexual crimes and anti-women views associating himself with the likes of Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump.

Did Jesus tell you that you should support the Orange Jesus Donald Trump?? @realDonaldTrump is a depraved fascist dictator-wannabe who incited & egged on the attack on the Capitol — Abraham Hoffman (@PithyTruth) September 6, 2024

And of course, as feared, some morons bought the whole thing, with one touting how “Russell Brand’s @rustyrockets insightful interview with Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson demonstrates his ability to challenge conventional thinking with thought-provoking ideas and his new found faith.” Does it? Does it really? The answer is “no, no it doesn’t.”

