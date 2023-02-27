‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega stuns in garbage-goth chic at 2023 SAG Awards

Jenna Ortega isn’t one to miss any industry awards nights following a breakout year in 2022, with her attending the 2023 SAG Awards in a garbage bag goth look. Yes, you read that right — and yes, it does somehow look pretty spectacular.

The young actress has been shot into the spotlight over the last year following roles in Scream, the Ti West erotic horror flick X, and of course as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday. The series has been such a monstrous hit for the streaming service it hasn’t dropped outside of Netflix’s ten most-viewed shows since it was released in late November.

Unsurprisingly, her performance has seen her nominated for several awards across the industry. Ortega is attending the ceremony with a potential award coming home with her, with her up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Wednesday. Looking to win in style, she’s rocked up in a dress looking like a garbage bag but a bit goth.

Ortega will look to continue her hot streak in 2023 with Scream VI releasing in March, which could bleed into even more films for her as the franchise looks to replace Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Ortega is a natural fit to replace her, with her name big enough to carry a franchise and also drag in new viewers off the back of Wednesday.

Beyond Scream VI, Ortega is also set to star in the crime thriller Finestkind by Brian Helgeland. The director has previously worked on L.A. Confidential, and the Chadwick Boseman film 42.