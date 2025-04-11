Weezer bassist’s wife allegedly fired gun at officers before being shot

Jillian Lauren-Shriner, who is married to Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, has been charged with attempted murder after being shot by police on April 8, 2025, in Los Angeles. The situation started because police were investigating a hit-and-run accident earlier that same day. Three people involved in the hit-and-run ran away, and officers were searching for them in a neighborhood in Eagle Rock.

While looking for the hit-and-run suspects, police went into the backyard of a house and saw Lauren-Shriner in the yard next door, per AP News. This is where the shooting and next steps happened, but the police likely didn’t know who Lauren-Shriner was. The situation could not be calmed before fire allegedly came from both sides.

Lauren-Shriner is a writer and the wife of a famous musician. She has written books, including the memoir Some Girls: My Life in a Harem and Everything You Ever Wanted. At the time of the incident, she was recovering from a hysterectomy and fighting cancer, as she had shared on Instagram in March.

Lauren-Shriner may have shot at police first

Lauren-Shriner was holding a handgun and, according to police, ignored multiple orders to put the gun down. Officers said she then pointed the gun at them, and as reported by People, a shot may have gone out from her weapon. In response, one officer shot her once in the shoulder. The injury was serious but not deadly.

After being shot, Lauren-Shriner went back inside her house but later came out and gave herself up to the police. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her gunshot wound. Police found a 9mm handgun in her home. At first, it wasn’t clear if she had fired the gun, but later, the Los Angeles Police Department said they found proof that she had shot at the officers. This proof included a bullet casing and video that supported their claims that she refused to drop the gun and had fired it.

Once she was released from the hospital, Lauren-Shriner was formally charged with attempted murder of a police officer and held on $1 million bail. This charge means she is accused of deliberately shooting at law enforcement. However, she was later let out after paying the large bail amount. Meanwhile, one of the three hit-and-run suspects was caught, given a citation, and released, while the other two are still being looked for. Police confirmed that Lauren-Shriner was not connected to the hit-and-run.

The shooting and arrest happened just before Weezer was set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2025. The band was marking the 30th anniversary of their first album, The Blue Album, and had recently announced their Voyage to the Blue Planet Tour for 2024.

It’s not yet known if this incident will affect the band’s performance or future plans. Lauren-Shriner’s lawyer has not been named publicly. She is due in court on April 30, 2025, to face the attempted murder charges. The police are still investigating what happened.

