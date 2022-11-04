Rappers Drake and 21 Savage just released their co-joint album Her Loss, immediately becoming a hot topic online for the best and worst reasons. In one of the tracks of the album, Drake fires shots directly at Kanye West, once again putting a strain on the recently mended relationship, but that didn’t appease Ye, who is apparently on a streak of peace and love.

In the track entitled “Circo Loco,” the rapper references his and Ye’s joining concert back in 2021 when the duo fixed their relationship after years of retaliation from both ends. One of the lyrics, revisits explicitly the show, justifying his actions by saying that the only reason he linked with Ye again was purely for J.Prince, aka, the executive producer responsible for discovering Drake on Myspace in 2006.

“Linking with the opps, b*tch, I did that for J. Prince/Bi*ch, I did it for the mob ties.”

The musician furthers the feeling of his verse with yet another line referencing their alleged reconciliation, saying “And I never been the one to go apologies/Me, I’d rather hit ’em up one more time.”

The verses have been heavily shared and criticized on social media, eventually reaching Ye, who has been on a social media streak since yesterday. In spite of what many may expect from the 45-year-old, Ye responded with nothing but respectful words, not falling for the obvious bait, in spite of the diss made by Drake. The hip-hop artist openly asked for the cease of competitiveness in the Rap industry, saying “Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s Kingdom time. Love Drake #lovespeech.”

Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts It’s kingdom time Love Drake #lovespeech pic.twitter.com/egWA2VyV9Y — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Many fans also called out the “Hotline Bling” singer for once again reigniting their previous fights. They’re also criticizing the certified lover boy for being a fan of Ye from the start, yet opting to suddenly take on an easy route of dissing him for no apparent reason. The song in question is also the same track where Drake openly questions the validity of Megan Thee Stallions’ shooting incident when she was shot by Canadian rapper Tony Lanez.

that man had tears in his eyes watching kanye perform stop the cap pic.twitter.com/9hr7Vb4ug1 https://t.co/J14zmi55Ts — suyog 🌊 (@srdsuyog) November 4, 2022

The duo’s strained relationship dates back to 2010 when Ye scraped Drake’s verse from his hit single “All of the Lights.” In spite of Drake’s continuous swearing that he wasn’t mad, the rapper went on to make the first diss towards West on DJ Khaled’s “I’m On One.” However, both rappers remained friendly until 2018, that is, until Drake and Pusha T’s relationship took a turn for the worse. The two rappers, now sworn enemies, involved Ye in their musical altercation when Pusha T wrote the diss track “Infrared,” later produced by Ye. This would mark the start of their public confrontation.

In 2021, Ye and Drake decided to mend their relationship by participating in a dual concert where both artists performed songs from their latest albums, Donda and Certified Lover Boy. Only time will tell if this mended relationship will take a hit after the shot was fired.