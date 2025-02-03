‘We’ll play some more soon!!!’: Prince Andrew’s creepy email may prove his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein never ended

There’s no greater stain on the British monarchy than Prince Andrew. Queen Elizabeth II’s third child has spent his life trying to embody a pompous and predatory aristocratic stereotype, rapidly developing a reputation among Royal staff as a sadistic, stupid, and disturbingly horny bully.

Those three attributes combined to make him best buds with Jeffrey Epstein, the world’s most notorious pedophile. Now sickening new emails have come to light as part of a court case that sees the prince promising to “play some more soon” with Epstein, sent after he claimed they parted ways. I’ll leave it to you to interpret what Epstein and Andrew consider as “play” but, let’s face it, it’s not Monopoly.

Andrew’s story is that he and Epstein had their meet cute moment in 1999 when Ghislaine Maxwell introduced them, though Andrew’s former private secretary has said they had a much longer friendship beginning in the early 1990s. Regardless, Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell quickly formed an almost inseparable trio, with Andrew praising Epstein’s ability to “bring people together” (um, yeah, he was a human trafficker!). Andrew began visiting Epstein’s “pedophile island” of Little St. James beginning in early 1999, with the prince returning the favor by inviting Epstein and Maxwell to stay in the Queen’s cabin at Balmoral that summer.

From then on they were rarely apart for long, with Epstein and Maxwell attending Andrew’s 40th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2000, the trio heading to Ascot that summer, and Andrew hosting Maxwell’s birthday party in December. In 2001 Andrew was photographed with Maxwell at her London residence groping the underage Virginia Giuffre, an image which heavily contributed to the Queen having to pay out a huge sum to settle Giuffre’s 2022 civil suit and prevent the prince from testifying under oath.

Incredibly, Andrew’s friendship extended after Epstein’s pedophilia became common knowledge — including extending an invitation to attend his daughter’s 18th birthday party after Epstein had been issued with an arrest warrant for sexual assault of a minor. Then after Epstein had pleaded guilty to state charges of soliciting a minor for prostitution and served 13 months in jail, Andrew famously decided to visit his buddy and stay at his New York City townhouse. This involved a four-day house party at which Andrew was the guest of honor.

Andrew was thoroughly grilled on his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell during the notorious Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis, during which the stammering oaf insisted he’d cut off all contact after Dec. 2010. This now appears to be a lie, as an email reading “Keep in close touch, and we’ll play some more soon!!!!” was sent from Andrew to Epstein in Feb. 2011, and clearly indicates his desire for the pair to reunite in the future.

As far as we know they didn’t, with their love story coming to a conclusive end when Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell after being arrested on sex-trafficking charges, while Maxwell is now behind bars after having been convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021. Of the trio, only Andrew still walks free, though is now a social pariah shambling around to a crumbling mansion he shares with his ex-wife.

At this point it’s worth taking a step back and wondering why the British media are desperate to smear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at every possible opportunity, all the while politely skating over the highly documented and deeply sinister history of Prince Andrew. Huh, probably just one of those weird things!

