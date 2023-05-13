We’ve got Vin Diesel to thank for Helen Mirren’s wholesome presence on social media

We owe Vin Diesel a debt of appreciation for introducing Helen Mirren to Instagram. Late in 2016, the app gained a new level of sophistication when everyone’s favorite Dame – one of the most talented actresses in history and winner of the American and British Triple Crown of Acting – joined the social media platform.

In record time, Mirren swept Instagram with stunningly creative and clever posts. The Dame slays, and we are here for it all; from her red-carpet fashion photos to her vacation inspiration posts and unstoppable selfie game.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at Thursday’s Fast X premiere in Rome, the actress who plays Magdalene Shaw – mother of Deckard and Owen Shaw in the franchise – revealed that Diesel was the one who first introduced her to Instagram.

“It was Vin and his team who sort of first introduced me to Instagram. That was, like, I don’t know how many years ago – seven years ago? – but it was a world I wasn’t really aware of and they went, ‘Oh, no, Helen, you’ve gotta do this.'”

Mirren’s popularity on the platform has skyrocketed since she signed up, and she’s become a vocal proponent of raw selfies. The 77-year-old actress spoke with Grazia and said: “Filters are on the way out, I promise you. Because it was a lovely thing to be able to do but the whole “Look at me, don’t I look gorgeous? Look, everybody”. As everybody does it, very soon people will go: “No, I’m not doing that; it’s much more interesting to not do that!”‘