‘What are they hiding?’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rare family photo convinces haters their kids are either actors or AI

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken the brain of both their fans and haters by revealing an extremely rare photo of the full Sussex family. Thanks to the duke and duchess living outside of the Royal sphere, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have managed to grow up without cameras going off all around them so the Sussexes’ 2025 Christmas card came as a big deal.

How you interpret it, however, depends on which side of the Harry and Meghan camp you fall on. The family pic is a candid snap of the proud parents smiling and reaching for their children with open arms as their son and daughter run towards them in a park, with their three dogs also captured. This is what it looks like to most people, at least. Self-appointed Sussex slayers, on the other hand, are smelling something fishy…

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card photo brings the Royal year full circle by inspiring crazy conspiracy theory

Photo by Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images

People who don’t like Harry and Meghan sure spend a lot of time staring at photos of them. In the wake of the Sussexes’ Christmas card photo hitting the internet, many have blasted it as “fake,” either because they believe it’s been badly photoshopped, touched up with AI, or maybe even features children hired to impersonate Archie and Lilibet.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a FRAUDULENT Christmas photo Archie hasn’t grown in two years and is the same size as his younger sister who is dressed like Princess Charlotte,” reads one viral tweet on the topic. “What is this garbage?”

Another user branded the pic a “dodgy digitally altered photo,” suggesting that the “shadows are all wrong” and that the “dogs have been superimposed.” A key detail for the conspiracy theorists seems to be Lilibet’s size, as she appears as big as her 5-year-old brother despite being only 3. However, she appears to be closer to the camera and, as every literal baby knows, things that are closer to you look bigger.

Look at this dodgy digitally altered photo Harry and Meghan have released for Christmas! The shadows are all wrong, you can see the digitally altered outline around Meghan and the dogs have been superimposed. Also, are we supposed to believe Lilibet is around six or seven years… pic.twitter.com/NvpB7g31wo — Prince & Princess of Wales (@TribesBritannia) December 16, 2024

For some, it’s not that the photo has been altered but that it was staged, with “two unknown children” standing in for the real Sussex kids. Others labelled Archie and Lilibet as “rent-a-kids.”

#PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle have once again tried to fool intelligent people with another photoshopped image of two unknown children.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bPSaFC0Opo — Summer Belle (@SummerRhapsody) December 16, 2024

“In this day and age, with the quality of cameras , is this blurred c**p the best they could achieve?” criticized another user. “What are they hiding? The only one in focus in Meghan. Fake photo.” And then we have the mystery of Meghan’s “white triangle,” also known as… her skirt?

Meghan Harry Photoshop Christmas card? Look at pic .. doesn't look like Meghan and what is that white triangle ? Interesting picture pic.twitter.com/P51iUn7bLT — Jojo (@erneta210) December 17, 2024

So, what are Harry and Meghan hiding? Well, the most obvious answer would be their children’s faces, as they clearly value their son and daughter’s privacy. But, hey, it’s only fitting that 2024 should end with another Royal photoshopping conspiracy, after Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day fiasco this past spring. Of course, in that case the conspiracy was bang on the money. Maybe the couple really have replaced their kids with AI, like Haley Joel Osmont in Artificial Intelligence, or maybe they just want to shield Archie and Lilibet from the scrutiny of the internet. Can’t imagine why they would want to do that!

