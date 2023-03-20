What awards has Goldie Hawn won/been nominated for?
When you hear the name Goldie Hawn, the next word that should spring to mind is “icon.” Hawn has been a Hollywood mainstay for over half a century now, and her talent is only matched by her reach. Trying to pin down her immense influence would take an entire book, but if you want a more objective rundown of the highlights of her career, seeing what awards she’s been nominated for and won is a good start.
If you’re curious about what awards Goldie Hawn has won/been nominated for, then read ahead!
Who is Goldie Hawn?
Born in D.C. to a dance school owner mother and musician father, Hawn’s time on stage began early, with the young performer taking ballet and tap at the age of three. Her first taste of professional acting came a bit later, at 19, when she starred in a production of Romeo and Juliet. After dropping out of college, where she was majoring in Drama, Hawn briefly seemed poised to follow in her mother’s footsteps, running and teaching in a ballet school while working as a professional dancer.
In 1967, after an agent noticed her in a chorus line in a television special, Hawn switched coasts to California and moved into acting. She soon nabbed a role in the sitcom Good Morning World in 1967. Although it was only short-lived, the sitcom boosted her profile and led to a part with much bigger visibility, on the sketch show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Here, she received her first award nomination, a Primetime Emmy.
Hawn’s career continued its upward trajectory throughout the seventies and eighties. She took a break from the limelight in the nineties to care for her sick mother before returning in a slew of acclaimed films like The First Wives Club. Although she began taking fewer roles after the millennium, this appeared to be out of choice.
Hawn’s personal life was the subject of a lot of tabloid speculation throughout the seventies. She was known to have had a few flings with famous lovers – like Italian actor Franco Nero. For a while, she was married to the musician Bill Hudson, who was a member of the band The Hudson Brothers. The pair had two children together. She eventually settled down with actor Kurt Russell in 1983 and gave birth to one more child. The pair remain together to this day.
The actress is also a huge philanthropist and founded The Hawn Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing education to underprivileged children through the MindUp program. Additionally, she is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights all over the world, often publicly criticizing regimes that choose to criminalize non-heterosexual relationships and people. Because of all this excellent work, she’s won multiple humanitarian awards in addition to her acting prizes.
Who are Goldie Hawn’s children?
Goldie Hawn has three children, all of whom are famous actors: Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. Oliver and Kate are the product of her first marriage with Bill Hudson, while Wyatt is her son with Kurt Russell.
What awards has Goldie Hawn been nominated for?
Goldie Hawn has won multiple awards, but she’s also been nominated for 22 acting prizes without winning them. With that said, two of these nominations were for Golden Raspberries, so we doubt she’s too unhappy about not clinching them!
In chronological order, these awards are:
- 1969 – Primetime Emmy Awards – Special Classification (Individuals) for her performance in Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In
- 1970 – Golden Globe Awards – New Star of the Year (Actrees) – Cactus Flower
- 1971 – British Academy Film Awards – Best Actress in a Leading Role – Cactus Flower
- 1971 – British Academy Film Awards – Best Actress in a Leading Role – There’s a Girl in my Soup
- 1973 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Butterflies Are Free
- 1976 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Shampoo
- 1977 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox
- 1979 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Foul Play
- 1980 – Primetime Emmy Awards – Outstanding Vatiety or Music Program – Goldie and Liza Together
- 1981 – Academy Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin
- 1981 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Private Benjamin
- 1981 – National Society of Film Critics Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin
- 1981 – New York Film Critics Circle Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin
- 1983 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Best Friends
- 1987 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Wildcats
- 1988 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Overboard
- 1993 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Housesitter
- 1997 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – The First Wives Club
- 1997 – Satellite Awards – Best Supporting Actress (Comedy or Musical) – Everyone Says I Love You
- 2002 – Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Supporting Actress – Town & Country
- 2003 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – The Banger Sisters
- 2018 – Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Supporting Actress – Snatched
What awards has Goldie Hawn won?
Goldie Hawn has won thirteen awards in total. The accolades are a combination of acting awards and outstanding achievement awards. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. In chronological order, the awards she’s won are:
- 1970 – Academy Awards – Best Supporting Actress – Cactus Flower
- 1970 – David di Donatello Awards – Special David Award – Cactus Flower
- 1970 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) – Cactus Flower
- 1981 – People’s Choice Awards – Favorite Motion Picture Actress (tied with Jane Fonda)
- 1997 – National Board of Review Awards – Best Acting by an Ensemble (shared with the cast) – The First Wives Club
- 1997 – Women in Film Crystal Awards – Crystal Award
- 1999 – Bambi Awards – International Film Actress
- 2003 – Hasty Pudding Theatricals – Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
- 2005 – Hollywood Film Awards – Outstanding Achievement in Acting
- 2005 – Goldene Kamera Awards – Lifetime Achievement Award
- 2006 – US Comedy Arts Festival – AFI Star Award
- 2008 – Rembrandt Awards – Honorary Award
- 2017 – CinemaCon Awards – Cinema Icon Award