What awards has Goldie Hawn won/been nominated for?

When you hear the name Goldie Hawn, the next word that should spring to mind is “icon.” Hawn has been a Hollywood mainstay for over half a century now, and her talent is only matched by her reach. Trying to pin down her immense influence would take an entire book, but if you want a more objective rundown of the highlights of her career, seeing what awards she’s been nominated for and won is a good start.

If you’re curious about what awards Goldie Hawn has won/been nominated for, then read ahead!

Who is Goldie Hawn?

Born in D.C. to a dance school owner mother and musician father, Hawn’s time on stage began early, with the young performer taking ballet and tap at the age of three. Her first taste of professional acting came a bit later, at 19, when she starred in a production of Romeo and Juliet. After dropping out of college, where she was majoring in Drama, Hawn briefly seemed poised to follow in her mother’s footsteps, running and teaching in a ballet school while working as a professional dancer.

In 1967, after an agent noticed her in a chorus line in a television special, Hawn switched coasts to California and moved into acting. She soon nabbed a role in the sitcom Good Morning World in 1967. Although it was only short-lived, the sitcom boosted her profile and led to a part with much bigger visibility, on the sketch show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Here, she received her first award nomination, a Primetime Emmy.

Hawn’s career continued its upward trajectory throughout the seventies and eighties. She took a break from the limelight in the nineties to care for her sick mother before returning in a slew of acclaimed films like The First Wives Club. Although she began taking fewer roles after the millennium, this appeared to be out of choice.

Hawn’s personal life was the subject of a lot of tabloid speculation throughout the seventies. She was known to have had a few flings with famous lovers – like Italian actor Franco Nero. For a while, she was married to the musician Bill Hudson, who was a member of the band The Hudson Brothers. The pair had two children together. She eventually settled down with actor Kurt Russell in 1983 and gave birth to one more child. The pair remain together to this day.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been happily unmarried to each other 🙂 for 40 years, since 1983… pic.twitter.com/ZsLq0rtIF7 — Classic Movie Hub (@ClassicMovieHub) March 18, 2023

The actress is also a huge philanthropist and founded The Hawn Foundation, which is dedicated to bringing education to underprivileged children through the MindUp program. Additionally, she is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights all over the world, often publicly criticizing regimes that choose to criminalize non-heterosexual relationships and people. Because of all this excellent work, she’s won multiple humanitarian awards in addition to her acting prizes.

Oscar-winning actor @goldiehawn is one of @USATODAY's Women of the Year, honored for raising awareness for children's mental health.



She shares how she developed @MindUP — and why she encourages others to "be fearless." pic.twitter.com/ZJNCRY0UZu — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 17, 2023

Who are Goldie Hawn’s children?

Goldie Hawn has three children, all of whom are famous actors: Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, and Wyatt Russell. Oliver and Kate are the product of her first marriage with Bill Hudson, while Wyatt is her son with Kurt Russell.

What awards has Goldie Hawn been nominated for?

Goldie Hawn has won multiple awards, but she’s also been nominated for 22 acting prizes without winning them. With that said, two of these nominations were for Golden Raspberries, so we doubt she’s too unhappy about not clinching them!

In chronological order, these awards are:

1969 – Primetime Emmy Awards – Special Classification (Individuals) for her performance in Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In

1970 – Golden Globe Awards – New Star of the Year (Actrees) – Cactus Flower

1971 – British Academy Film Awards – Best Actress in a Leading Role – Cactus Flower

1971 – British Academy Film Awards – Best Actress in a Leading Role – There’s a Girl in my Soup

1973 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Butterflies Are Free

1976 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Shampoo

1977 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox

1979 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Foul Play

1980 – Primetime Emmy Awards – Outstanding Vatiety or Music Program – Goldie and Liza Together

1981 – Academy Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin

1981 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Private Benjamin

1981 – National Society of Film Critics Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin

1981 – New York Film Critics Circle Awards – Best Actress – Private Benjamin

1983 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – Best Friends

1987 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Wildcats

1988 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Overboard

1993 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – Housesitter

1997 – American Comedy Awards – Funniest Actress in a Motion Picture (Leading Role) – The First Wives Club

1997 – Satellite Awards – Best Supporting Actress (Comedy or Musical) – Everyone Says I Love You

2002 – Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Supporting Actress – Town & Country

2003 – Golden Globe Awards – Best Actress (Motion Picture Comedy or Musical) – The Banger Sisters

2018 – Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Supporting Actress – Snatched

What awards has Goldie Hawn won?

Goldie Hawn has won thirteen awards in total. The accolades are a combination of acting awards and outstanding achievement awards. She also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017. In chronological order, the awards she’s won are: