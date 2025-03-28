What cancer treatment side effects is King Charles suffering from?

King Charles refused to let his cancer diagnosis in early 2024 slow him down. Over the past year, he’s kept up royal appearances with a dizzying array of state events, a high-profile trip to the South Pacific, and all the other smaller but critical royal duties.

In fact, he’s been so busy and so visible many assumed he was on the mend, though the reality of his situation has just been thrown into stark relief with a hospitalization after he experienced “temporary side effects” as a consequence of his treatment.

As per palace statements, the 76-year-old King received a “scheduled” treatment, during which he suffered “temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital.” His diary was cleared for the next few days, and, after the period of observation ended, he was permitted to return home. The statement added, “His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Why was he hospitalized?

Perhaps understandably, Buckingham Palace is playing its cards very close to its chest on this issue. We don’t know what kind of cancer Charles is suffering from (except that it’s not prostate cancer), we don’t know what treatment he’s receiving, and we don’t know his current condition.

However, it’s possible to make some educated guesses. As Charles’ cancer was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate, we can assume it’s in the pelvic region, so possibly bladder cancer, rectal cancer, bone cancer, chondrosarcoma (cancer of the cartilage), or penile/testicula cancer.

An expert has also given his opinions on what treatments he’s undergoing and what the side effects could be. The Daily Express quotes Cancer Research patient projects director David James as saying Charles is probably either undergoing chemotherapy, which “comes in cycles, and there are short-term side effects, usually lasting a couple of days before people start to feel better. These side effects include tiredness, nausea, heart palpitations, blood clots, and constipation or diarrhoea.

James continued: “There are also other short-term treatments, such as radiotherapy, which can have side effects, but again, they can present very differently depending on the individual.” Common radiotherapy side effects include sore skin, tiredness, hair loss, a sore mouth, and diarrhoea.

He also warned that we shouldn’t jump to conclusions: “It’s really, as I said, difficult to say what type of treatment he might be receiving, especially since they haven’t confirmed what type of cancer he has other than saying he has cancer.”

I’m no fan of King Charles, but here’s hoping he recovers soon. Cancer is a brutal, painful, and terrifying ordeal, so here’s hoping whatever side effects he’s suffering from soon pass and he can get back to full royal duties.

