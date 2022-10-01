What did Cameron Diaz say about peeing in her pool?

One of the sexiest women of the last three decades just revealed a surprising urinary habit, and we don’t know if that makes her gross or sexier. Here’s how Cameron Diaz justifies peeing in a place that’s not meant for peeing.

Why Cameron Diaz pees in her pool

While driving around with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, Diaz participated in a segment called “Red Light Confessions,” where Nicole Richie asked, “Have you ever peed in a swimming pool?” Diaz laughed and exclaimed, “Oh hell yeah I pee in a swimming pool.”

Elaborating, she said, “When I’m alone in my pool, and it’s being filtered over and over with…chemicals…it’s my pool!” The explanation is a bit disjointed, but we understand it. The important question is, does it hold water (pun intended)?

Is it safe to pee in a pool?

While Diaz makes a good property rights case for peeing in her own swimming pool, her filtration argument is less compelling. According to Aqua Pools Online, chlorine is not the urine kryptonite people think it is. “Chlorine will kill bacteria, but since urine is basically sterile, there is nothing for the chlorine to ‘kill,'” the company says. “Furthermore, chlorine does nothing to ‘remove’ the urine from the water. If someone pees in the pool, it is there to stay.”

However, Aqua Pools goes on to say that “the amount of urine in a private home pool is typically negligible.” If Diaz has been emptying her bladder in her pool several times a day, each day, for years on end, the surplus urine may have mixed with chlorine to produce toxic chemicals called chloramines, which “can cause irritation to the lungs, nose, and respiratory system.”

