What did Jennifer Aniston say in her statement following Matthew Perry’s death?

After two weeks of grieving, Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Matthew Perry in a lengthy post on social media, and the words are enough to make us break down crying all over again.

Though the world and the huge Friends community have had a while to mourn the sudden passing of their sarcastic god, it’d understandably be more difficult for the people closest to Matthew to express their heartbreak.

Perry’s co-stars, including Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, released a brief statement following his death, but they all promised to “say more” in time. Well, that time finally came for Aniston, who not only bade farewell to her on-and-off-screen friend of over two decades, but also shared a small, heartwarming nugget from their mobile chats to remind us why Perry was such a gem to have around.

What did Jennifer Aniston say in her tribute to Matthew Perry?

Aniston took to her Instagram page to pay tribute to Perry, writing a lengthy post and sharing a chat screenshot that features the two of them on the Friends set. As ever, Perry can be seen making his co-star laugh. “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day,” he writes, to which Aniston replies: “Aww, the first of thousands of times.”

Captioning this post with her statement, Aniston wrote:

“Oh boy, this one has cut deep… Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really sit in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…) Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying, ‘Could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother,

You always made my day…

You can check out the Instagram post for yourself below.

As if sitting through Matt LeBlanc’s heartrending tribute wasn’t enough, we now have to stop ourselves from being reduced to helpless sobs whenever Chandler and Rachel share a scene together on reruns of Friends.