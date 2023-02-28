What did Keke Palmer name her son?

Keke Palmer welcomed her baby boy into the world on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 3:28 p.m. with boyfriend Darius Jackson. The happy couple took to Instagram to share the news on Monday, giving fans the first look at their son and revealing his name, too.

Named Leodis Andrellton Jackson, Palmer and Jackson’s son is going by the nickname of “Leo.” The NOPE actress joked that his name matches the month he was born in, which just happened to be Black History Month. On Twitter, Palmer replied to a fan who commented on how Leo’s name sounds “like it led a civil rights March,” saying “It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr.”

It’s giving I marched with Martin, purrrr. https://t.co/gxoL6mGSZY — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) February 28, 2023

Leodis is definitely a more traditional name, most commonly used in the late 1940s and early 1950s, according to website Names List, which explains Palmer’s “marched with Martin” comment.

The fans are loving it.

Keke Palmer naming her son Leodis is so on brand for her lol. I love it lol — J. Moore (@JonWas_Here) February 28, 2023

Keke Palmer said she bringing back the strong BLACK names. The great granddaddy names!



She said her son gone know how to chop wood, start fires & build houses with his bare hands.



I know that’s right, baby Leodis Andrellton Jackson!! — Brittany | Influencer Marketing + Social Media (@MissBeeBright) February 28, 2023

Palmer reportedly began dating Jackson — a fitness instructor and former football player — in May of 2021. The two have showered each other with love on social media since, celebrating baby Leo’s arrival with El Debarge’s “Someone” – one of the actress’ favorite songs from the playlists Jackson used to make her when they started dating.

The actress officially announced her pregnancy while hosting Saturday Night Live, revealing her baby bump in style.

The actress — who’s been working since she was 11 years old — enjoyed one of the most successful years of her career in 2022 with her scene-stealing performance in Jordan Peele’s NOPE bringing her both critical acclaim and media attention. However, 2023 brought a different kind of fortune for Palmer, in the form of baby Leo.