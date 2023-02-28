What did Scott Adams say to get canceled?

Scott Adams, the creator of the highly popular comic strip Dilbert, became a topic of conversation recently following the 65-year-old’s racist remarks against Black people.

For context, the cartoonist’s controversial comments, which ultimately went viral, stemmed from a Rasmussen poll that showcased only a small majority of Black people agreed with the phrase, “It’s okay to be white.” The results of the poll, released to the public on Feb. 22, showed that 53% agreed with the statement while the remaining 47% were divided among “disagree” and “not sure” responses.

This article will provide details about Adams’ reaction to the poll results and other scandals he has been involved in.

Scott Adams’response to poll

Scott Adams finally says the quiet part out loud.



"The best advice I can give to white people is get the hell away from Black people."



I wonder what all the newspapers that still carry Dilbert think of this?pic.twitter.com/VCC7azoJcI — ⚖️THEE Powerful Mel Ankoly 🇺🇦 #ForThePeople (@Mel_Ankoly) February 23, 2023

Following the release of the Rasmussen poll, Adams expressed his opinions during a livestream on his official YouTube channel titled Real Coffee with Steve Adams.

In the video, Adams not only called out the Black people that left the “disagree” and “not sure” responses but also compared them to a hate group. Further in his rant, the author even went as far as to suggest that white people should “just get the f–k away” from them. Adams said,

“So if nearly half of all Blacks are not OK with white people, according to this poll, not according to me, that’s a hate group. That’s a hate group and I don’t want anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f–k away.”

Also, in the video, Adams advised that white people should live in a community with “a very low Black population,” just like he did. He explained,

“Wherever you have to go just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape. So that’s what I did. I went to a neighborhood with a very low Black population.”

As Adams’ remarks began to circulate online, he rightfully received massive backlash, and many people pushed to have his Dilbert cartoon removed from newspapers. Since then, news outlets have reported that newspapers in the United States, including Los Angeles Times, USA Today, and The Washington Post, among others, have officially dropped Adams’ comics.

Other Scott Adams scandals

Despite getting canceled for his blatantly racist tirade, this isn’t the first time Adams has been involved in controversial situations. Last month, during another live stream video that was ultimately shared on the Just Think Podcast Instagram page, Adams described individuals that didn’t take the COVID-19 vaccinations as the global pandemic “winners” because “they came out the best.” Adams stated,

“The anti-vaxxers clearly are the winners at this point, and I think it would probably stay that way. And I don’t want to put any shade on that, whatsoever; they came out the best”

Adams’ other scandals include, according to NPR, his stance on the “Holocaust death toll” and his past remarks about how he was overlooked for specific career opportunities because of the fact he was white.

At this time, Adams has yet to apologize for his comments.