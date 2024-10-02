What did Shania Twain do to her face? The plastic surgery rumors, explained

Shania Twain burst onto the country music scene in the ’90s with her catchy songs “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man I Feel Like A Woman.” I know all the (sometimes hilarious) words to those tunes and I’m glad she’s had impressive staying power in the industry. She also has one thing in common with other stars: being the subject of rumors about her face.

While Twain’s amazing tours over the past few years have proven she has as much talent as ever, when the star hosted the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards, fans could only talk about one thing: her appearance. Has Twain had any cosmetic procedures done? Let’s find out.

Did Shania Twain get plastic surgery?

Like many celebrities, Twain’s life looks very different today than it did when she was a kid. She gave herself a new name and has earned a wild amount of money throughout her country music career. But has she gotten plastic surgery? While her fans think yes, Twain has said no.

In 2023, the star was interviewed on Making Space with Hoda Kotb and said she would “regret” getting plastic surgery if something went wrong or she wasn’t pleased with the results. She said, “I’m only going to get more sagging. I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20.” She continued, “It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something.”

Twain appears to be happy, confident, and cool with however she looks… and let’s be real, she looks amazing! And she lives a healthy lifestyle, which is one reason why she looks so good. According to Women’s Health, she goes horseback riding, gets enough sleep, goes for walks, plays tennis, and makes herself smoothies.

But even though she hasn’t said that she has had any procedures, people continue to swear that she has. According to The Sun, Dr. Richard Westreich, a plastic surgeon in New York, thinks that the singer has paid $78,000 for cosmetic surgery and could have gotten threads, fillers, and most of all, Botox. He said he sees “swelling and variability” in her face in various photos.

When Twain posted photos of herself hosting the People’s Choice Country Awards, fans were surprised by how she looks now. One wrote, “plastic surgery is one thing, but you look like a completely different person.”

This isn’t the first time that fans have been shocked by Twain’s appearance. According to The Huffington Post, people left comments on an Instagram post in March 2024 and said she didn’t look like herself. One said she looked like a member of the Kardashian family.

Of course, Twain could have gotten any number of procedures done, and she could have decided not to share publicly. There is so much unfair judgment either way that I would totally understand if that was the case. At the very least, she could get Botox regularly, which is commonplace in Hollywood and in the rest of the U.S. More than 7.4 million Americans get Botox and Twain could be one of them. However, she has never said she gets Botox, so we can’t know the truth.

