What do Cardi B’s tattoos mean?

Tattoos have been in existence for thousands of years; one early example of tattoos was found on female mummies in Egypt. One theory about these early tattoos suggests that women got them around pregnancy as a protective amulet to aid them in their pregnancy journey and help them give birth safely. These tattoos had an important meaning to the person who received them. Much like the early Egyptians, rapper Cardi B also has tattoos that are rich in meaning. Here’s a breakdown of 10 of her tattoos that we know about and the meanings behind them.

Tommy G tattoo

Sometimes one gets a tattoo to celebrate a romantic relationship. This is the case of Cardi B’s tattoo located on the underside of her left wrist. It consists of the name Tommy G in red lettering. Tommy G stands for Cardi’s ex Tommy Geez whom she was dating when she first rose to fame on VHS’s reality show Love & Hip Hop: New York. The couple broke up in 2016 so time will tell if that tattoo remains.

Samuel tattoo

Fans speculate that Cardi B’s neck tattoo of the name Samuel was meant to celebrate another romantic relationship. Cardi B has not publicly confirmed this. She did tell talk show host Ellen DeGeneres that she has several exes’ names tattooed on her body. She stated: “I have like three different men tatted on me, you know what I’m saying? They gotta go!” Samuel’s name did disappear not too long after that statement. Cardi covered up the name Samuel with a beautiful butterfly which was part of a larger butterfly and floral design.

Offset tattoo

Cardi continued the tradition of honoring her relationships with tattoos for her husband rapper Offset. The couple have two children together. The tattoo is located on her thigh. Offset posted a screen grab of it on Instagram and seemed very pleased and excited about the gesture. He also has a tattoo of Cardi B’s name on his neck.

Cheetah tattoo

Cardi B has a tattoo of a cheetah sitting up, with its front legs extended and its bottom down on her left thigh. She has not publicly disclosed a meaning behind this tattoo but perhaps we’re trying too hard to assign a deeper meaning to everything. Maybe this one is pretty simple: Cardi B likes cheetahs. They are present in her music videos for WAP and Bodak Yellow after all.

Belkis tattoo

Cardi B also has a tattoo on her right wrist. This tattoo is simply the word “Belkis” in black ink. Cardi B’s given name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar. She uses Cardi B professionally so this tattoo is likely a nod to her “real” first name Belcalis. This tattoo could be a reminder to stay grounded and remember where she came from.

I love you in sign language tattoo

Cardi B has never spoken about this tattoo’s meaning but it seems significant. Located behind her right ear is a hand doing sign language to state I love you. There is also a red star. It is always important to affirm our love to the ones we hold closest. It can never be said too much.

Loyalty over royalty tattoo

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Whipshots

The words in black cursive ink “loyalty over royalty” are present on Cardi B’s right bicep. Does this mean she has beef with Queen Elizabeth? Perhaps it’s actually Prince Charles? Or maybe she wanted to show her loyalty to Megan Markle? One can only speculate because Cardi has never publicly commented on this tattoo. Being loyal is an admirable quality though.

Hennessy tattoo

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Whipshots

A tattoo with a clearer message behind it is found on Cardi B’s left bicep. This is another black cursive ink piece but this time it states Hennessey. It is pretty easy to connect the dots that this tattoo is in honor of Cardi’s little sister Hennessy Carolina. Hennessey is also a public figure and works as an influencer and fashion blogger.

Peacock tattoo

One of two impressive larger tattoos is a peacock that stretches from her right hip to her knee. She originally got the tattoo in 2010. It faded so she got it touched up in 2020 with tattoo artist Jamie Schene. Peacocks have a rich history in many different cultures. They can represent power, strength, and confidence. These are all definitely qualities that Cardi B possesses, making it the perfect symbol for her.

Flowers and butterflies tattoo

The second large tattoo that Cardi B has is an intricate flower and butterfly design created by the same artist, Jamie Schene, who touched up her peacock. This tattoo goes from her neck to the back of her left thigh. The top of the tattoo helped cover up the name Samuel, whoever he may be. It is vivid in color and took more than 60 hours to complete. Schene stated that he traveled to over 10 cities to work on this masterpiece. Cardi has not commented on a deeper meaning on this piece but it is stunning and her most recent tattoo having been revealed on Instagram in May 2020.

For thousands of years tattoos have helped humanity express their individuality and been a physical symbol of important people, events, and themes in one’s life. Cardi B’s tattoos are a great example of this.