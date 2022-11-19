A reality show that exhibits the benefits and pitfalls of a polygamous marital relationship, Sister Wives features the intriguing Brown family. The family has become a household name after featuring in their reality TV show which has earned them tremendous fame and recognition. The TLC show revolves around Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown who share a common husband, the family patriarch Kody Brown.

The show has underlined every obstacle of a polygynous marriage that includes disagreements, fights, and separations. Saying so, Christine has decided to separate from the family in the recent season and there are expectations of more twists and dramas to unfold later.

Besides being involved in the family drama, the members reportedly engage in a lot of work and creative endeavors to earn their respective livings. This is especially true for most of the wives such as Meri, who sells LuLaRoe clothing and is known for providing advice about successful business ventures.

There are others like Janelle who owns a health and lifestyle business called Strive with Janelle; Christine who has her TLC cooking show and Robyn who is the owner of a family boutique called My Sister Wife’s Closet. While the women of the household have ventured beyond their reliance on the show and proved their economic productivity, their husband’s source of livelihood is still shrouded in mystery. Let’s shine some light on it.

What does Kody Brown do?

Image via TLC/Discovery Press

The sole male member of the family is believed to have earned a significant proportion of his income through the show. However, he has maintained his reticence on his other sources of income leading the media and the internet to try and glean information about his alternative profession.

Undoubtedly, the only profession with which Kody and his wives are associated is the show and they are believed to earn around ten percent of the show’s budget which is approximately between $25,000 to $40,000. He reportedly worked in an online ad industry before that.

According to Radar, Brown worked as a salesman and earned $4000 per month prior to Sister Wives. Before working as an ad salesman, he served as the President of Das Hundhaus Firearms and Accessories.

Certain controversial information regarding his profession had also been disclosed. In April, his son Paedon revealed via TikTok that his father worked at a booth at a gun show. Kody’s photo on social media that showed him standing at a table with guns might be considered a confirmation of Paedon’s claims.

Meanwhile, Brown has significantly contributed to strengthening the family brand and authored a book called Becoming Sister Wives: The Story of an Unconventional Marriage, which has garnered massive fame and recognition by providing a first-hand account of the ways by which a polygamous relationship can be made more successful.

He and his wives are believed to have an estimated net worth of around $4 million with him possessing a total amount of $800,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth. As the series begins a new season, viewers are eager to get exposed to more information about the cast’s professions and further contributions to the show.