What ethnicity is Kari Lake?

Born on Aug. 23, 1969, in Rock Island, Illinois, Kari Lake is a 54-year-old politician and former news anchor. She’s the Republican nominee in the 2024 United States Senate election in Arizona and was the party’s nominee in the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election.

Before her political career, she’d worked in the media since 1991, starting as an intern at KWQC-TV in Davenport, Iowa, while attending the University of Iowa before becoming a production assistant. She went on to work at WHBF-TV in Rock Island as a weathercaster, at KPNX in Phoenix, Arizona as a weather anchor, at WNYT in Albany, New York as an evening anchor, and at KSAZ-TV (Fox 10 Phoenix) in Phoenix as an evening anchor, where she interviewed President Barack Obama in 2016 and President Donald Trump in 2020.

She left KSAZ in March 2021 and announced her campaign for governor in June of that year.

She’s been dogged by various controversies, including promoting false claims of Trump winning the 2020 presidential election, insisting that those who accepted his defeat should be imprisoned, and filing a lawsuit falsely claiming her loss by 17,000 votes in the Arizona gubernatorial election was due to individuals having issues with casting their ballots in various areas.

But what is the ethnicity of this stark raving mad proponent of MAGA idiocy?

Kari Lake’s ethnicity explained

Together, we're going to #MakeArizonaGrandAgain. pic.twitter.com/eW0Q9TTFVV — Kari Lake (@KariLake) July 31, 2024

Kari Lake was born to Larry and Sheila Lake, who were natives of the Wisconsin communities of Richland and Appleton, meaning she’s a white American. According to The What and the Why, her ancestral roots can be traced back to a diverse mix of European countries, with her family tree including ancestors from Germany, Ireland, and Italy.

Hopefully, if and when Lake loses in this year’s Arizona Senate election, she won’t call foul again, which is also typical of a Republican.

