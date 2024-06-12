What ever happened to Lance from ‘Maine Cabin Masters?’

Maine Cabin Masters, a reality TV show on the DIY Network, has gained popularity with its blend of rustic charm, innovative cabin renovations, and the camaraderie of its cast.

The series follows a team of builders, led by Chase Morrill, as they restore and renovate old cabins in the beautiful wilderness of Maine. Among cast members like Chase Morrill, Lance Gatcomb, and Jared Baker, Lance easily stood out for his quirky personality and memorable on-screen moments. However, fans were left puzzled when Lance suddenly departed from the show in 2020 never to return since. Now they’re left wondering what happened to him, and why he left Maine Cabin Masters.

Firstly, who is Lance Gatcomb?

Lance Gatcomb joined the cast of Maine Cabin Masters early in the show’s run. He was not only a builder, but also played the role of comic relief, often lightening the mood with his antics and offbeat humor. Lance is married to Lily Gatcomb, and the two have one child together. In a video posted by Maine Cabin Masters on Facebook, he was shown to have built a beautiful house for himself, filling it with ducks, chickens, and other wildlife. Altogether, from 2016 to 2020, Lance was featured in 37 episodes of Maine Cabin Masters. His presence added a unique flavor to the show, making his departure even more noticeable.

What happened to Lance and why did he leave Maine Cabin Masters?

When season 4 of the show premiered in December 2019, Lance was notably absent. Despite this, the comical builder had garnered a loyal following thanks to his spontaneous and unpredictable on-screen persona. That’s why it’s no surprise that his abrupt departure left fans confused and sad. Surprisingly, the production team never issued an official statement explaining Gatcomb’s absence, so we’re left with little to go on.

It’s worthy to note that Lance is known to be a private individual. He has always been someone who appreciates a simpler, quieter life, closer to nature and away from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry. So, it is not shocking that many sources speculated he left the show for personal reasons.

While some fans took it upon themselves to uncover more about Lance’s whereabouts, his private lifestyle made it very hard for them. He doesn’t have an Instagram or an X (formally Twitter) account, and he hasn’t posted on Facebook since 2013. However, Lance seems to have found a place for himself on YouTube. He started a channel in September 2020, and as of now, has gained over 2.1k subscribers. His most recent video (shown above) was posted 10 months ago in July 2023 and consisted of him installing a window in his log cabin. Evidently, the former reality star seems to be doing well for himself and his family.

Fans of Main Cabin Masters have expressed a mix of emotions regarding Lance’s departure. Many miss his quirky humor and the joy he brought to the series, while others understand and respect his decision to leave. Social media platforms and fan forums have seen him showered with an outpouring of support, with viewers wishing him well in his future endeavors and hoping for occasional updates on his life.

