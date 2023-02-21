WARNING: This article deals with intense subject matter related to the adult entertainment industry and someone committing suicide. If you are not comfortable reading about this or are struggling yourself, please click away now.

While more and more people today are utilizing OnlyFans to make ends meet and to connect with people, the service — which is not only used for pornography — still carries a poor reputation for many. This can lead to top people on the site feeling judged. Diana Deets died by suicide earlier this month and fans are now just learning about her family’s tragedy.

Deets, who went by “Coconut Kitty” online, killed herself around Feb. 12. News was broken to followers on her social media accounts on Saturday and in the statement, her family describes her as a “light to this world,” “always glowing,” and “so kind.” Fans and fellow models are heartbroken, and, while the mother (thought to have been 24)’s surviving relatives did not give a reason, unconfirmed reports are saying she suffered from depression caused by backlash related to what she would publish on the site.

For those who are unaware of or do not have the ability to click around and look at items made by Deets, she would regularly post semi-nude and suggestive photos on Twitter while putting other content behind a paywall and was accused of editing her photos to make herself look younger in an attempt to attract pedophiles. Deets dismissed this in a 2021 story filed by Rolling Stone and says she was more inspired by anime characters and this distortion allowed her to protect her identity to a degree. This did not work for anti-porn advocates like Kate Oseen, who has accused Deets of grooming underage women, but, Deets said during her life she would never do something unsafe for herself or other people. Now, she is at peace. Although her family has a deep wound and the problem with people on the site dying due to pressures and depression is a trend which is not decreasing at the moment.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 1-800-799-4889) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. A confidential web chat is also available for those in need A list of international crisis resources can be found here, too.