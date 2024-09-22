What happened to Ace and TJ?

For over three decades, David “Ace” Cannon and Ritchie “TJ” Beams have been the dynamic duo behind the microphones of the long-running syndicated morning radio program The Ace and TJ Show. However, the production has undergone a sudden and unexpected change.

Recommended Videos

The Ace and TJ Show has been a staple in the radio landscape since the early 1990s. The host’s chemistry and ability to connect with listeners have made them household names in many parts of the country, particularly in the Southeast. Furthermore, Ace and TJ’s show has weathered numerous changes in the radio industry, as Ace and TJ constantly adapted to new technologies and audience preferences while maintaining their core appeal.

However, on September 20, 2024, fans were shocked to learn of a significant shakeup in the show’s lineup. The program’s social media accounts announced that Ace would no longer be associated with the production and that the program would be relaunching under a new name: TJ & Riggins.

The show’s rebranding as TJ & Riggins indicates that TJ Beams will continue to host, now joined by Bryan “Riggins” Weber, a long-time member of the show’s team. Riggins has been part of the Ace and TJ family since 2009, starting as an intern and working his way up to become Vice President of Programming for The Ace & TJ Network. This transition suggests a desire to maintain continuity while also signaling a new chapter for the program.

But what caused Ace’s departure? The lack of further explanations has left fans spiraling down as everyone tries to guess what led to the dissolution of such a long-standing partnership.

What has led David “Ace” Cannon to split from Ritchie “TJ” Beams?

The sudden exit of David “Ace” Cannon from the show he co-founded is still unexplained. Some fans have taken to social media platforms to share their theories about what might have transpired. Reddit users suggested personal issues, specifically an alleged fallout with Ace’s wife, may have affected his departure from the show. This speculation was fueled by changes noticed in social media accounts associated with Ace and his wife. For instance, Ace’s wife’s TikTok has changed its address to remove Ace’s name and add their son’s.

Others have wondered if creative differences or contract disputes might be behind the split. The radio industry is known for its volatility, and even long-standing partnerships can sometimes end due to business-related factors.

The true reasons behind Ace’s departure may eventually come to light, but for now, listeners are left to adjust to a new era of a show that has been a part of their daily lives for so long. The success of the rebranded TJ & Riggins show will likely depend on how well it can retain the essence of what made the original Ace and TJ Show so famous.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy